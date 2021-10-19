https://sputniknews.com/20211019/400-year-old-diary-of-emperor-akbars-era-to-shed-light-on-indias-historic-revenue-system-1090033088.html

400-Year-Old Diary of Emperor Akbar's Era to Shed Light on India's Historic Revenue System

400-Year-Old Diary of Emperor Akbar's Era to Shed Light on India's Historic Revenue System

Most parts of India were ruled by Mughal emperors from 1526, with Emperor Akbar's reign the longest, stretching over five decades. Famous for his "Navrattan"... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T17:04+0000

2021-10-19T17:04+0000

2021-10-19T17:04+0000

india

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106985/91/1069859116_0:616:6017:4000_1920x0_80_0_0_8f4a420638e7964277b57e679fc2e8ed.jpg

A meticulously kept diary of the Mughal emperor’s finance minister, nearly 400 years old, is expected to offer a precious insight into the land records system prevalent in India in the 16th century.Written in 1594, the diary of Raja Todarmal, the "minister" of finance during Emperor Akbar’s reign (1556-1605) ), is at present being translated by Bihar government authorities.The diary forms a comprehensive record of land owned by the state at the time.Translating the diary - known as the Raqababandi Todarmali of Pargana Bhagalpur - from Persian to English has been a Herculean task.“The diary has been in the state archives for years but none could read it because we lacked the language.”“There are lots of units and numbers in the diary which were in use at the time but have different names now,” said Singh.Raja Todarmal was known to have done a careful survey of crop yields cultivated over a decade along with their prices. The tax was fixed on each crop in cash with varying rates for crops and the records throw light upon a carefully kept accounting system.Officials said that the diary can be considered the most authentic piece of information about land records, parts of which were adopted by the British, who once ruled India, and some concepts are still in use.

https://sputniknews.com/20210827/indians-berate-disney-hotstar-for-glorifying-mughal-invader-babur-in-the-empire-series-1083730362.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210111/people-dig-in-search-of-mughal-era-gold-coins-in-indian-state-of-madhya-pradesh-1081728881.html

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Priya Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg

Priya Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Priya Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg

india, india