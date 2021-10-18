https://sputniknews.com/20211018/white-house-declines-to-comment-on-report-china-tested-nuclear-capable-hypersonic-missile-1090018287.html

White House Declines to Comment on Report China Tested Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)

"I'm not going to comment on the specific report," Psaki said when asked if she could confirm the report that China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile this summer that surprised US officials.Psaki reiterated Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's earlier statement about the matter, underscoring US concerns about China's military capabilities it continues to pursue.On Sunday, Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the test, that China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that caught US intelligence off guard.The report said the Chinese military launched a rocket equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle that flew through low-orbit space before descending to hit its target. The missile missed its target by about 24 miles, the report said. Beijing declined the report, calling the test a "routine spacecraft experiment."In July 2020, the US revealed its plan to develop hypersonic missiles, following in the footsteps of China and Russia.

