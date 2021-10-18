Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Antifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/ushering-in-the-a-team-as-rookie-girl-band-bugaboo-gets-set-for-debut-1090003783.html
Ushering in the A Team as Rookie Girl-Band bugAboo Gets Set for Debut
Ushering in the A Team as Rookie Girl-Band bugAboo Gets Set for Debut
The newly launched group has kept K-Pop aficionados guessing ever since the tantalising announcement in September that they had been formed and the world of... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T14:34+0000
2021-10-23T14:35+0000
k-pop
south korea
society
music
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107895/16/1078951669_1:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_69f390bb4b9c0d571790de81c9c476b8.jpg
BugAboo, the latest band to have emerged from that hothouse of K-Pop talent, A Team Entertainment, shared on 18 October the second teaser of the video for their debut song, named simply 'bugAboo'.The omens are good as the ensemble's six members - Eunchae, Yoona, Rainie, Cyan, Choyeon and Zin - certainly had no trouble in commanding the screen with their strong choreography, startling beauty and captivating charisma. The teaser starts with a whistling sound which then astonishes K-Pop listeners as it sashays into the whicker of a horse, and the girls create a dark and eerie atmosphere with powerful dancing.BugAboo has already attracted a lot of notice from K-pop fans all around the world, having wowed audiences with covers of songs from such well-established bands as Girls' Generation, Blackpink and TWICE proving that they are more than ready to take their place in the K-Pop firmament. BugAboo has already received an awe-inspiring 22 million views on the short- video platform TikTok and have been chosen as ambassadors for the Korean Youth League.Expectations are high and mounting as K-Pop fans have taken to Twitter to say how they are expecting this group to slay the stage when they debut on 25 October.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107895/16/1078951669_171:0:1195:768_1920x0_80_0_0_4e09c4546cffc835b461fd1508efcf57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, south korea, society, music

Ushering in the A Team as Rookie Girl-Band bugAboo Gets Set for Debut

14:34 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 23.10.2021)
CC0 / / Microphone
Microphone - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
The newly launched group has kept K-Pop aficionados guessing ever since the tantalising announcement in September that they had been formed and the world of music had better hold on to its hat.
BugAboo, the latest band to have emerged from that hothouse of K-Pop talent, A Team Entertainment, shared on 18 October the second teaser of the video for their debut song, named simply 'bugAboo'.
The omens are good as the ensemble's six members - Eunchae, Yoona, Rainie, Cyan, Choyeon and Zin - certainly had no trouble in commanding the screen with their strong choreography, startling beauty and captivating charisma.
The teaser starts with a whistling sound which then astonishes K-Pop listeners as it sashays into the whicker of a horse, and the girls create a dark and eerie atmosphere with powerful dancing.
BugAboo has already attracted a lot of notice from K-pop fans all around the world, having wowed audiences with covers of songs from such well-established bands as Girls' Generation, Blackpink and TWICE proving that they are more than ready to take their place in the K-Pop firmament. BugAboo has already received an awe-inspiring 22 million views on the short- video platform TikTok and have been chosen as ambassadors for the Korean Youth League.
Expectations are high and mounting as K-Pop fans have taken to Twitter to say how they are expecting this group to slay the stage when they debut on 25 October.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:06 GMTTuskless Elephants Evolve in Mozambique Amid Ivory Poaching, Scientists Say
15:03 GMTCCTV Footage Shows Moment Russian Explosives Plant Turned Into Deadly Blazing Inferno
14:54 GMTStunning Discovery of 193 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Sheds New Light on Reptiles’ Early Species
14:52 GMTErdogan: Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Human Rights Activist's Release to Be Expelled
14:26 GMTAntifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
14:18 GMTGazprom Ready to Prolong Gas Supplies to Moldova if Kishinev Pays Gas Debts
14:06 GMTRussian MoD: Berlin Must Know How Amassing Troops Near Russia's Border Ended for Europe in Past
13:59 GMTTokyo Says Self-Defenсe Forces Fighters Scrambled Over Chinese Chopper Takeoff Near Danjo
13:54 GMT24-year-old Who Prepared Fatal Prop Gun for Baldwin Was Worried She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Armourer Job
13:15 GMT‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’ - Video
13:02 GMTRally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
12:28 GMTDHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware
12:21 GMTMoscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says
12:20 GMTMerkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' of Opinions With Putin
12:12 GMTAuthor of Infamous Steele Dossier Claims Putin May Have Served Him Tea
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say