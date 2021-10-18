https://sputniknews.com/20211018/ushering-in-the-a-team-as-rookie-girl-band-bugaboo-gets-set-for-debut-1090003783.html

Ushering in the A Team as Rookie Girl-Band bugAboo Gets Set for Debut



The newly launched group has kept K-Pop aficionados guessing ever since the tantalising announcement in September that they had been formed and the world of... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

BugAboo, the latest band to have emerged from that hothouse of K-Pop talent, A Team Entertainment, shared on 18 October the second teaser of the video for their debut song, named simply 'bugAboo'.The omens are good as the ensemble's six members - Eunchae, Yoona, Rainie, Cyan, Choyeon and Zin - certainly had no trouble in commanding the screen with their strong choreography, startling beauty and captivating charisma. The teaser starts with a whistling sound which then astonishes K-Pop listeners as it sashays into the whicker of a horse, and the girls create a dark and eerie atmosphere with powerful dancing.BugAboo has already attracted a lot of notice from K-pop fans all around the world, having wowed audiences with covers of songs from such well-established bands as Girls' Generation, Blackpink and TWICE proving that they are more than ready to take their place in the K-Pop firmament. BugAboo has already received an awe-inspiring 22 million views on the short- video platform TikTok and have been chosen as ambassadors for the Korean Youth League.Expectations are high and mounting as K-Pop fans have taken to Twitter to say how they are expecting this group to slay the stage when they debut on 25 October.

