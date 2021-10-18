https://sputniknews.com/20211018/us-setting-up-dhs-migration-monitoring-center-to-track-illegal-aliens-movements-reports-say-1090014883.html

US Setting Up DHS Migration Monitoring Center to Track Illegal Aliens' Movements, Reports Say

US Setting Up DHS Migration Monitoring Center to Track Illegal Aliens' Movements, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is setting up a biometric data base at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to gather information on the... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T16:21+0000

2021-10-18T16:21+0000

2021-10-18T16:25+0000

us

department of homeland security (dhs)

illegal migration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101866/11/1018661182_0:303:2048:1455_1920x0_80_0_0_b85659fd7e4113ea13831035e0b6e5ae.jpg

The purpose of the center or “cell” will be to monitor and better predict the movements of immigrant groups such as the 30,000 Haitians who arrived across the US border in Texas as illegal immigrants in September, the report said.The new center is planned to be operational by the end of October and will supply the DHS with indications and warnings of possible surges in immigration from South and Central America, the report said. It will gather intelligence from DHS personnel stationed throughout the Western Hemisphere, the report said.Senior officials from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), DHS Office of Intelligence Analysis and the US Coast Guard held a meeting on October 13 to coordinate plans for the new center, the report added.The job of collecting intelligence about looming migration movements and circulating them through the federal government was run by DHS’ Office and Intelligence and Analysis but such reporting ended during the Trump administration, according to the report.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, department of homeland security (dhs), illegal migration