Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/us-reportedly-wants-uk-to-do-more-to-repair-relations-with-france-amid-aukus-deal-spat-1090006143.html
US Reportedly Wants UK to Do More to Repair Relations With France Amid AUKUS Deal Spat
US Reportedly Wants UK to Do More to Repair Relations With France Amid AUKUS Deal Spat
Late last month, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke about "a crisis of trust" in the nation's relations with London and Washington, who earlier... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T12:26+0000
2021-10-18T12:26+0000
aukus
boris johnson
emmanuel macron
us
australia
news
submarine
world
alliance
row
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090002548_0:60:3072:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_6737587a8df43260d70defa9cf238898.jpg
Washington is urging London to follow its lead and try to mend ties with Paris after the spat over France's submarine deal with Australia, The Guardian has cited unnamed American diplomatic sources as saying.The sources claimed US diplomats had been angry over UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reluctance to do more to mend fences with French President Emmanuel Macron.One of the sources said that Washington "had hoped for a three-legged stool of Britain, Europe, and the US, but we are having to run more of a hub and spoke operation in which we reach out separately to democracies in Europe, UK, and Asia".The insider expressed hope that the UK would start thinking more strategically about its relations with Europe.The remarks came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, spent two days in France and Brussels as he was seeking to repair Washington's relations with Paris and Brussels in the wake of the submarine spat.Blinken's visits followed French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian telling reporters in September that "there is a crisis of trust beyond the fact that the contract is being broken, as if Europe itself didn't have any interest to defend in that region".Last month, the top French diplomat emphasised that Canberra abandoning the submarine deal that "has linked Australia and France since 2016" and the announcement of the AUKUS alliance "constitutes unacceptable behaviour between allies and partners, the consequences of which affect our very conception of our alliances, our partnerships, and the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe".He spoke as Paris withdrew its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra following the AUKUS announcement, in a move that was, however, followed by France agreeing to return its US Ambassador Philippe Etienne to Washington in early October.In mid-September, the US, the UK, and Australia declared the formation of AUKUS as a platform for defence and security cooperation.The announcement came as Canberra unilaterally withdrew from a $66 billion agreement with France's Naval Group on the delivery of 12 diesel submarines to Australia in favour of the supply of nuclear-powered vessels to the country within the framework of the AUKUS alliance. Le Drian was quick to call the cancellation of the Australian-French submarine contract a "stab in the back" and a "unilateral, brutal, unpredictable" action.
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/paris-to-bill-canberra-for-cancellation-of-submarine-deal-after-aukus-pact-1089338024.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/french-ambassador-returns-to-washington-after-recall-to-paris-over-aukus-deal-1089507305.html
us
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090002548_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55e0ee125bafd1203b5701c4df41d8b2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, emmanuel macron, us, australia, news, submarine, world, alliance, row, uk, france, aukus

US Reportedly Wants UK to Do More to Repair Relations With France Amid AUKUS Deal Spat

12:26 GMT 18.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rebecca DrokeSecretary of State Antony Blinken answers media questions after a family photo with the delegation at the end the first day of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting at the Hazelwood Green Mill 19 building, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers media questions after a family photo with the delegation at the end the first day of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting at the Hazelwood Green Mill 19 building, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rebecca Droke
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Late last month, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke about "a crisis of trust" in the nation's relations with London and Washington, who earlier announced the AUKUS defence alliance with Canberra. The pact entailed Australia's exit from a hefty contract with France to construct 12 submarines.
Washington is urging London to follow its lead and try to mend ties with Paris after the spat over France's submarine deal with Australia, The Guardian has cited unnamed American diplomatic sources as saying.
The sources claimed US diplomats had been angry over UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reluctance to do more to mend fences with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Johnson earlier voiced frustration about French complaints over the loss of the contract, saying "donnez moi un break [give me a break]". This, however, was preceded by the prime minister stressing in mid-September that the UK was "very proud" of its relationship with France, which BoJo said was "of huge importance" to Britain.

One of the sources said that Washington "had hoped for a three-legged stool of Britain, Europe, and the US, but we are having to run more of a hub and spoke operation in which we reach out separately to democracies in Europe, UK, and Asia".
The insider expressed hope that the UK would start thinking more strategically about its relations with Europe.

Another source dubbed the handling of the Australian cancellation of the French contract on submarines "an unforced error". The insider added that there should have been a decent three-month interval before the announcement of the new security alliance between the UK, the US, and Australia.

The remarks came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, spent two days in France and Brussels as he was seeking to repair Washington's relations with Paris and Brussels in the wake of the submarine spat.
Workers of The Naval Group plant in Cherbourg-Octeville, north-western France on July 9, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
AUKUS
Paris to Bill Canberra for Cancellation of Submarine Deal After AUKUS Pact
23 September, 15:13 GMT
Blinken's visits followed French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian telling reporters in September that "there is a crisis of trust beyond the fact that the contract is being broken, as if Europe itself didn't have any interest to defend in that region".

"The Europeans' fundamental interests need to be taken into account by the United States, which is our ally. And the Europeans shall not be left behind in the strategy chosen by the United States", Le Drian stressed, adding that European countries should "put together their own priorities and strategy" and discuss it with Washington.

Last month, the top French diplomat emphasised that Canberra abandoning the submarine deal that "has linked Australia and France since 2016" and the announcement of the AUKUS alliance "constitutes unacceptable behaviour between allies and partners, the consequences of which affect our very conception of our alliances, our partnerships, and the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe".
He spoke as Paris withdrew its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra following the AUKUS announcement, in a move that was, however, followed by France agreeing to return its US Ambassador Philippe Etienne to Washington in early October.
Philippe Étienne - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
French Ambassador Returns to Washington After Recall to Paris Over AUKUS Deal
29 September, 07:09 GMT
In mid-September, the US, the UK, and Australia declared the formation of AUKUS as a platform for defence and security cooperation.
The announcement came as Canberra unilaterally withdrew from a $66 billion agreement with France's Naval Group on the delivery of 12 diesel submarines to Australia in favour of the supply of nuclear-powered vessels to the country within the framework of the AUKUS alliance. Le Drian was quick to call the cancellation of the Australian-French submarine contract a "stab in the back" and a "unilateral, brutal, unpredictable" action.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:26 GMTUS Reportedly Wants UK to Do More to Repair Relations With France Amid AUKUS Deal Spat
12:19 GMT2021 Stenin Contest Grand Prix Shared by Reporters From Russia and Turkey
12:17 GMT'Stop Trains': Indian Farmers Protest for Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
12:02 GMTColin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications
11:39 GMTRussia Suspends Its Permanent Rep to NATO, Alliance's Information Office in Moscow
11:18 GMTDutch Frisian National Party Boss Reflects on Meeting With Puigdemont, Talks EU, Local Agenda
11:15 GMTFloods in India's Kerala: Rescue Team Finds Bodies of Mother-Son Hugging Each Other in Debris
11:06 GMTChina May Boost Accuracy of Its Hypersonic Weapons Via AI Technology, Report Says
10:40 GMTReady Player One? Facebook to Hire Thousands of Europeans to Help Create a Metaverse
10:31 GMTRegional Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray Reportedly Hit by Airstrikes
10:28 GMTSouth Korea Worried About Japan's Looming Radioactive Water Dump
10:21 GMTMan Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Labour MP Days After Murder of David Amess
09:52 GMTChuck Schumer Suggests Using Sniffer Dogs to Compensate For Potential Staff Shortages at Airports
09:37 GMTUS Allies Look Askance at Biden Administration's Foreign Policy, Report Suggests
09:32 GMTSnowden Criticises Telegram for Not Deleting His Fake Account
09:27 GMTCases of Psychosis on Rise in England Amid COVID Pandemic
09:23 GMTChina Denies Testing Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile, Says It Was Space Vehicle Trial
09:04 GMTFirst String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With Technical Gas
08:51 GMTTen Years After Shalit's Release, Chief Campaigner Talks About Battle to Bring IDF Soldier Back Home
08:22 GMTTorch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens