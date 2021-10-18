Sputnik is live from London, where UK PM Boris Johnson and members of parliament are gathering in the House of Commons in order to pay tribute to Sir David Amess, a Tory MP that was stabbed to death last week.At the same time, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is also expected to address the investigation, since she has ordered to launch a police review of Amess' security following his gruesome killing.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
UK Prime Minister Johnson and MPs Pay Tribute to Sir David Amess
Amess, a 69-year old Tory legislator, was fatally stabbed on Friday, as he was meeting with voters in a church in Essex. Following the assassination, police arrested Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old British man of Somali heritage from London. The authorities consider the stabbing attack to be a terror-related incident.
Sputnik is live from London, where UK PM Boris Johnson and members of parliament are gathering in the House of Commons in order to pay tribute to Sir David Amess, a Tory MP that was stabbed to death last week.
At the same time, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is also expected to address the investigation, since she has ordered to launch a police review of Amess' security following his gruesome killing.