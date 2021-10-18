https://sputniknews.com/20211018/trump-says-assault-on-protesters-claims-baseless-harassment-after-hours-of-deposition-1090021377.html

Trump Says Assault on Protesters Claims ‘Baseless Harassment’ After Hours of Deposition

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump, who completed earlier questioning in a lawsuit that alleges his security guards assaulted protesters... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

The deposition for a lawsuit, which accuses Trump’s security guards of attacking six plaintiffs of Mexican descent during a protest in 2015, started on Monday at around 10:00 a.m. EDT in Trump Tower on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, where the alleged assault took place.Trump was questioned under oath by lawyers for the plaintiffs in a civil case ordered by a Bronx Supreme Court judge over the alleged assault on demonstrators protesting what they called Trump’s racist remarks against people of Mexican descent. Trump has denied using racist remarks in describing illegal immigrants entering the United States.Lawyers for Trump had earlier attempted to dismiss the case in 2015 to no avail. An argument that Trump could not be held liable for his bodyguards' action was previously thrown out.

