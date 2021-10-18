Registration was successful!
Trump Says Assault on Protesters Claims ‘Baseless Harassment’ After Hours of Deposition
Trump Says Assault on Protesters Claims ‘Baseless Harassment’ After Hours of Deposition
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump, who completed earlier questioning in a lawsuit that alleges his security guards assaulted protesters... 18.10.2021
The deposition for a lawsuit, which accuses Trump’s security guards of attacking six plaintiffs of Mexican descent during a protest in 2015, started on Monday at around 10:00 a.m. EDT in Trump Tower on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, where the alleged assault took place.Trump was questioned under oath by lawyers for the plaintiffs in a civil case ordered by a Bronx Supreme Court judge over the alleged assault on demonstrators protesting what they called Trump’s racist remarks against people of Mexican descent. Trump has denied using racist remarks in describing illegal immigrants entering the United States.Lawyers for Trump had earlier attempted to dismiss the case in 2015 to no avail. An argument that Trump could not be held liable for his bodyguards' action was previously thrown out.
22:17 GMT 18.10.2021
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
 In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump, who completed earlier questioning in a lawsuit that alleges his security guards assaulted protesters, said in a statement that the allegations represented another baseless harassment against him.
The deposition for a lawsuit, which accuses Trump's security guards of attacking six plaintiffs of Mexican descent during a protest in 2015, started on Monday at around 10:00 a.m. EDT in Trump Tower on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, where the alleged assault took place.

“After years of litigation, I was pleased to have had the opportunity to tell my side of this ridiculous story. Just one more example of baseless harassment of your favorite president,” Trump said after completing several hours of questioning.

Trump was questioned under oath by lawyers for the plaintiffs in a civil case ordered by a Bronx Supreme Court judge over the alleged assault on demonstrators protesting what they called Trump’s racist remarks against people of Mexican descent. Trump has denied using racist remarks in describing illegal immigrants entering the United States.
Lawyers for Trump had earlier attempted to dismiss the case in 2015 to no avail. An argument that Trump could not be held liable for his bodyguards' action was previously thrown out.
