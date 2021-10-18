Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Torch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/torch-lighting-for-beijing-2022-winter-olympic-games-held-in-athens-1089998701.html
Torch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens
Torch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens
The winter games are scheduled to take place in the Chinese capital from 4-20 February 2022. 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T08:22+0000
2021-10-18T08:22+0000
europe
asia & pacific
olympic games
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103842/66/1038426672_0:173:3029:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_9a4a06b249d5117cf1920b4a9ce4822f.jpg
Sputnik is live from the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, where the torch lighting ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is taking place. The rite is to take place without a live audience amid health concerns.The sacred fire will head to China the next day, as there will be no traditional six-day torch relay across Greece due to the coronavirus pandemic.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103842/66/1038426672_149:0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce8c380bae7dfd7ef92a70d89584689d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, asia & pacific, olympic games

Torch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens

08:22 GMT 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / Yannis Behrakis Церемония зажжения Олимпийского огня в Древней Олимпии
Церемония зажжения Олимпийского огня в Древней Олимпии - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / Yannis Behrakis
Subscribe
The winter games are scheduled to take place in the Chinese capital from 4-20 February 2022.
Sputnik is live from the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, where the torch lighting ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is taking place. The rite is to take place without a live audience amid health concerns.
The sacred fire will head to China the next day, as there will be no traditional six-day torch relay across Greece due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:04 GMTFirst String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With Technical Gas
08:51 GMTTen Years After Shalit's Release, Chief Campaigner Talks About Battle to Bring IDF Soldier Back Home
08:22 GMTTorch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens
08:18 GMTDenmark to Built World's Tallest, Most Powerful Wind Turbine
07:56 GMT'Mother of Cringe': Twitterwhirl After Greta Thunberg Strikes a Lighter Note at Climate Concert
07:55 GMTBitcoin Surpasses $62,000 For First Time Since April
07:34 GMTTurkey Can Purchase Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters If US Does Not Sell F-16, Official Says
07:22 GMT'Like a 150-Year-Old Museum': Sweden Finds Well-Preserved 19th-Century Cargo Ship
07:13 GMTChina's GDP For First Three Quarters of 2021 Grew 9.8% Year-on-Year
06:53 GMTDenmark Says Non-Western Immigration Cost State Nearly $5 Billion Per Year
06:51 GMTCurrent Energy Crisis Driven by Various Factors, Inter-Regional Competition for Gas, WEC Says
05:52 GMT'He Was Unlucky': David Amess Was Killed 'at Random', Report Says
05:41 GMTMassive Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Kuwait, Causing Several Injuries
05:16 GMTWhereabouts of American Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Remain Unknown, Reports Say
04:24 GMTStudent Opens Fire at School Near Russian City of Perm
03:48 GMTRobert E. Lee Statue Removed From Dallas Emerges at Private Texas Resort - Report
03:17 GMTItalian Police Capture Hundreds of Dead Dormice Intended as Dinner for Mafia - Report
02:30 GMTItalian Fans Sending Love to Johnny Depp Prove Actor Is Still Adored Outside US
01:55 GMTOne Dead in Second Grambling State University Shooting This Week, School Says Operating as Normal
01:10 GMTBiden, First Lady Spotted Maskless at Italian Restaurant in DC