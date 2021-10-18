Torch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens

Sputnik is live from the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, where the torch lighting ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is taking place. The rite is to take place without a live audience amid health concerns.The sacred fire will head to China the next day, as there will be no traditional six-day torch relay across Greece due to the coronavirus pandemic.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The winter games are scheduled to take place in the Chinese capital from 4-20 February 2022.
