Super K-Pop Boy Band Monsta X Gearing for Comeback This November

Starship Entertainment, managing Monsta X, has announced a new album by the group set for 18 October.The comeback will include five members, as leader Shownu is currently serving his mandatory military service. The previous release by MONSTA X, “'One Of A Kind” showed the interest and love of global K-pop fans as all songs entered the top spot on the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.Also, the popular K-pop band intends to greet their fans, officially named Monbebe, with the performance on the Jingle Ball tour by iHeartRadio this December. They will perform in Philadelphia on 13 Decembe, in Washington, DC on 14 December, in Atlanta on 16 December, and in Miami on 19 December. Monsta X debuted in 2015 and formed during the survival show No.Mercy, launched by Starship Entertainment. Over the years of career, the band became one of the most prominent K-pop groups attracting interest in the genre among the audience.
The comeback will include five members, as leader Shownu is currently serving his mandatory military service. The previous release by MONSTA X, “'One Of A Kind” showed the interest and love of global K-pop fans as all songs entered the top spot on the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.
Also, the popular K-pop band intends to greet their fans, officially named Monbebe, with the performance on the Jingle Ball tour by iHeartRadio this December. They will perform in Philadelphia on 13 Decembe, in Washington, DC on 14 December, in Atlanta on 16 December, and in Miami on 19 December. Monsta X debuted in 2015 and formed during the survival show No.Mercy, launched by Starship Entertainment. Over the years of career, the band became one of the most prominent K-pop groups attracting interest in the genre among the audience.