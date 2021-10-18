https://sputniknews.com/20211018/super-k-pop-boy-band-monsta-x-gearing-for-comeback-this-november-1090015757.html

Super K-Pop Boy Band Monsta X Gearing for Comeback This November

Super K-Pop Boy Band Monsta X Gearing for Comeback This November

The popular K-pop act will return on stage after about five months since the ninth mini-album “One Of A Kind”. 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T12:12+0000

2021-10-18T12:12+0000

2021-10-18T18:16+0000

k-pop

south korea

society

music

monsta x

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090016557_0:10:1440:820_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7eafd19deadc41c3e6fc2086fd1598.jpg

Starship Entertainment, managing Monsta X, has announced a new album by the group set for 18 October.The comeback will include five members, as leader Shownu is currently serving his mandatory military service. The previous release by MONSTA X, “'One Of A Kind” showed the interest and love of global K-pop fans as all songs entered the top spot on the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.Also, the popular K-pop band intends to greet their fans, officially named Monbebe, with the performance on the Jingle Ball tour by iHeartRadio this December. They will perform in Philadelphia on 13 Decembe, in Washington, DC on 14 December, in Atlanta on 16 December, and in Miami on 19 December. Monsta X debuted in 2015 and formed during the survival show No.Mercy, launched by Starship Entertainment. Over the years of career, the band became one of the most prominent K-pop groups attracting interest in the genre among the audience.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-pop, south korea, society, music, monsta x