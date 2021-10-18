Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Antifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/song-hye-kyo-jang-ki-yong-show-chemistry-on-posters-for-k-drama-right-now-were-breaking-up-1090016180.html
Song Hye-kyo, Jang Ki-yong Show Chemistry on Posters for K-drama 'Right Now, We're Breaking Up'
Song Hye-kyo, Jang Ki-yong Show Chemistry on Posters for K-drama 'Right Now, We're Breaking Up'
SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Now, We're Breaking Up' will start November 12. 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T14:40+0000
2021-10-23T14:43+0000
k-dramas
south korea
society
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573333_0:198:1921:1278_1920x0_80_0_0_8f5376ea2ce0c083641a9f1c39349d8d.jpg
A South Korean broadcasting channel has dropped new posters of K-drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' on 18 October, starring top actors Song Hye-kyo and Jang Ki-yong. The main message of the drama is about falling in love and breaking up and tells the story of a woman in her mid-30s, Young-eun (Song Hye-kyo), who is a design team manager at fashion company 'The One'. She has a realistic attitude toward life and dedicates herself to work. She meets rich and young freelance fashion photographer Jae-gook (Jang Ki-yong), and both of them develop feelings for each other. The series is directed by Lee Gil-bok, who has led various hit series such as the romantic comedy, 'My Love From the Star', and the medical drama, 'Dr. Romantic', with the screenwriter Je-in, who also worked on the 'Misty' tv-series. Song Hye-kyo is a top Hallyu wave actress, beloved by both domestic and overseas K-drama fans. Starting her acting career in 2000, she has had many leading roles in such famous series as 'Autumn in My Heart' (2000), 'That Winter, the Wind Blows' (2013), 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016) and 'Encounter' (2019). She is usually referred to as one of "The Troika," along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, who are the top actresses in South Korea. She is also known for her marriage with her male co-lead in 'Descendants of the Sun', Song Joong-ki. The couple was adored by fans and dubbed the 'Song-Song couple', but unfortunately after two years of marriage, they got divorced. Jang Ki-yong, who started his career as a model in 2012, recently rose to fame for 'Born Again' (2020) and 'My Roommate Is a Gumiho' (2021). Currently, the actor is fulfilling his military service.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573333_104:0:1811:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_eea816f24049fcb53bc8956ae00d2d76.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-dramas, south korea, society

Song Hye-kyo, Jang Ki-yong Show Chemistry on Posters for K-drama 'Right Now, We're Breaking Up'

14:40 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 14:43 GMT 23.10.2021)
CC0 / StockSnap / TV remote
TV remote - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
CC0 / StockSnap /
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Now, We're Breaking Up' will start November 12.
A South Korean broadcasting channel has dropped new posters of K-drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' on 18 October, starring top actors Song Hye-kyo and Jang Ki-yong.
The main message of the drama is about falling in love and breaking up and tells the story of a woman in her mid-30s, Young-eun (Song Hye-kyo), who is a design team manager at fashion company 'The One'. She has a realistic attitude toward life and dedicates herself to work. She meets rich and young freelance fashion photographer Jae-gook (Jang Ki-yong), and both of them develop feelings for each other.
The series is directed by Lee Gil-bok, who has led various hit series such as the romantic comedy, 'My Love From the Star', and the medical drama, 'Dr. Romantic', with the screenwriter Je-in, who also worked on the 'Misty' tv-series.
Song Hye-kyo is a top Hallyu wave actress, beloved by both domestic and overseas K-drama fans. Starting her acting career in 2000, she has had many leading roles in such famous series as 'Autumn in My Heart' (2000), 'That Winter, the Wind Blows' (2013), 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016) and 'Encounter' (2019). She is usually referred to as one of "The Troika," along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, who are the top actresses in South Korea. She is also known for her marriage with her male co-lead in 'Descendants of the Sun', Song Joong-ki. The couple was adored by fans and dubbed the 'Song-Song couple', but unfortunately after two years of marriage, they got divorced.
Jang Ki-yong, who started his career as a model in 2012, recently rose to fame for 'Born Again' (2020) and 'My Roommate Is a Gumiho' (2021). Currently, the actor is fulfilling his military service.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:06 GMTTuskless Elephants Evolve in Mozambique Amid Ivory Poaching, Scientists Say
15:03 GMTCCTV Footage Shows Moment Russian Explosives Plant Turned Into Deadly Blazing Inferno
14:54 GMTStunning Discovery of 193 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Sheds New Light on Reptiles’ Early Species
14:52 GMTErdogan: Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Human Rights Activist's Release to Be Expelled
14:26 GMTAntifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
14:18 GMTGazprom Ready to Prolong Gas Supplies to Moldova if Kishinev Pays Gas Debts
14:06 GMTRussian MoD: Berlin Must Know How Amassing Troops Near Russia's Border Ended for Europe in Past
13:59 GMTTokyo Says Self-Defenсe Forces Fighters Scrambled Over Chinese Chopper Takeoff Near Danjo
13:54 GMT24-year-old Who Prepared Fatal Prop Gun for Baldwin Was Worried She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Armourer Job
13:15 GMT‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’ - Video
13:02 GMTRally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
12:28 GMTDHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware
12:21 GMTMoscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says
12:20 GMTMerkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' of Opinions With Putin
12:12 GMTAuthor of Infamous Steele Dossier Claims Putin May Have Served Him Tea
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say