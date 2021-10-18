https://sputniknews.com/20211018/song-hye-kyo-jang-ki-yong-show-chemistry-on-posters-for-k-drama-right-now-were-breaking-up-1090016180.html

Song Hye-kyo, Jang Ki-yong Show Chemistry on Posters for K-drama 'Right Now, We're Breaking Up'

Song Hye-kyo, Jang Ki-yong Show Chemistry on Posters for K-drama 'Right Now, We're Breaking Up'

SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Now, We're Breaking Up' will start November 12. 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T14:40+0000

2021-10-18T14:40+0000

2021-10-23T14:43+0000

k-dramas

south korea

society

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573333_0:198:1921:1278_1920x0_80_0_0_8f5376ea2ce0c083641a9f1c39349d8d.jpg

A South Korean broadcasting channel has dropped new posters of K-drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' on 18 October, starring top actors Song Hye-kyo and Jang Ki-yong. The main message of the drama is about falling in love and breaking up and tells the story of a woman in her mid-30s, Young-eun (Song Hye-kyo), who is a design team manager at fashion company 'The One'. She has a realistic attitude toward life and dedicates herself to work. She meets rich and young freelance fashion photographer Jae-gook (Jang Ki-yong), and both of them develop feelings for each other. The series is directed by Lee Gil-bok, who has led various hit series such as the romantic comedy, 'My Love From the Star', and the medical drama, 'Dr. Romantic', with the screenwriter Je-in, who also worked on the 'Misty' tv-series. Song Hye-kyo is a top Hallyu wave actress, beloved by both domestic and overseas K-drama fans. Starting her acting career in 2000, she has had many leading roles in such famous series as 'Autumn in My Heart' (2000), 'That Winter, the Wind Blows' (2013), 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016) and 'Encounter' (2019). She is usually referred to as one of "The Troika," along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, who are the top actresses in South Korea. She is also known for her marriage with her male co-lead in 'Descendants of the Sun', Song Joong-ki. The couple was adored by fans and dubbed the 'Song-Song couple', but unfortunately after two years of marriage, they got divorced. Jang Ki-yong, who started his career as a model in 2012, recently rose to fame for 'Born Again' (2020) and 'My Roommate Is a Gumiho' (2021). Currently, the actor is fulfilling his military service.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-dramas, south korea, society