Second Largest US Television Operator Sinclair Broadcast Hacked With Ransomware

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States' second largest television operator, Sinclair Broadcast, was breached with ransomware over the weekend, the company... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T16:14+0000

2021-10-18T16:14+0000

2021-10-18T16:19+0000

us

cybercrime

ransomware

television networks

"On October 16, 2021, the company identified and began to investigate and take steps to contain a potential security incident," Sinclair Broadcast said in a press release. "On October 17, 2021, the Company identified that certain servers and workstations in its environment were encrypted with ransomware, and that certain office and operational networks were disrupted."Sinclair Broadcast, which operates nearly 200 television stations across the United States, had data stolen from its network, but the company is still trying to assess if it will have a material impact on its business and operations, the release said.The company notified relevant US federal agencies and law enforcement and an investigation in underway, the release said.The breach may continue to cause disruptions to the company's business operations, including local advertisements by local broadcast stations, the release added.The investigation is in its early stages and did not have information about what cybercriminal group is involved, according to the release.

2021

News

