Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/second-largest-us-television-operator-sinclair-broadcast-hacked-with-ransomware-1090014713.html
Second Largest US Television Operator Sinclair Broadcast Hacked With Ransomware
Second Largest US Television Operator Sinclair Broadcast Hacked With Ransomware
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States' second largest television operator, Sinclair Broadcast, was breached with ransomware over the weekend, the company... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T16:14+0000
2021-10-18T16:19+0000
us
cybercrime
ransomware
television networks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105792/82/1057928235_0:360:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_83b864ead9c172a4ab67ed8d13beee56.jpg
"On October 16, 2021, the company identified and began to investigate and take steps to contain a potential security incident," Sinclair Broadcast said in a press release. "On October 17, 2021, the Company identified that certain servers and workstations in its environment were encrypted with ransomware, and that certain office and operational networks were disrupted."Sinclair Broadcast, which operates nearly 200 television stations across the United States, had data stolen from its network, but the company is still trying to assess if it will have a material impact on its business and operations, the release said.The company notified relevant US federal agencies and law enforcement and an investigation in underway, the release said.The breach may continue to cause disruptions to the company's business operations, including local advertisements by local broadcast stations, the release added.The investigation is in its early stages and did not have information about what cybercriminal group is involved, according to the release.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105792/82/1057928235_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_123b9f8ac53cf994ebe6548b60befbd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, cybercrime, ransomware, television networks

Second Largest US Television Operator Sinclair Broadcast Hacked With Ransomware

16:14 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 16:19 GMT 18.10.2021)
CC0 / / TV remote
TV remote - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States' second largest television operator, Sinclair Broadcast, was breached with ransomware over the weekend, the company said on Monday.
"On October 16, 2021, the company identified and began to investigate and take steps to contain a potential security incident," Sinclair Broadcast said in a press release. "On October 17, 2021, the Company identified that certain servers and workstations in its environment were encrypted with ransomware, and that certain office and operational networks were disrupted."
Sinclair Broadcast, which operates nearly 200 television stations across the United States, had data stolen from its network, but the company is still trying to assess if it will have a material impact on its business and operations, the release said.
The company notified relevant US federal agencies and law enforcement and an investigation in underway, the release said.
The breach may continue to cause disruptions to the company's business operations, including local advertisements by local broadcast stations, the release added.
The investigation is in its early stages and did not have information about what cybercriminal group is involved, according to the release.
100100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:32 GMTFBI Reportedly Helping Secure Release of 17 Missionaries Taken Hostage in Haiti
16:21 GMTUS Setting Up DHS Migration Monitoring Center to Track Illegal Aliens' Movements, Reports Say
16:19 GMTNo Room for Error: Democratic Strategists Pessimistic About Party's Prospects in 2022 Midterms
16:14 GMTSecond Largest US Television Operator Sinclair Broadcast Hacked With Ransomware
15:59 GMTEngland Must Play in Empty Stadium as Price for Riot by Ticketless Fans at Euro 2020 Final
15:50 GMTFrench Forward Kylian Mbappe's Latest Message Triggers Speculation About His Future With PSG
15:30 GMTWatch Police Crack Down on Protesters in Rotterdam Amid Dutch Housing Crisis
15:19 GMTAllies of Former French President Sarkozy Stand Trial for Alleged Polling Fraud
15:17 GMTUK Ex-Minister Says EU Is Trying to Break Up UK as ‘Price of Brexit’
15:13 GMTJanuary 6 Could Be Washington's Part of FBI’s Multi-State Operation Cold Snap, Argues US Observer
15:05 GMTPrivate Security for MPs Mulled by Westminster, as PM Paid Tribute to Murdered Sir David Amess
14:12 GMT‘We’re Scared’: Migrants Leave Jammu & Kashmir as Militants Target Civilians, Death Toll Rises to 11
14:11 GMTIndia: Mother Donates Part of a Bone to Help Her Osteomyelitis-Infected Daughter Walk Again
14:01 GMTSuper-Efficient? Facebook's AI Technology to Scrap Hate Speech Doesn't Work, Report Says
13:55 GMTSon Of Jamaican Immigrants, Colin Powell Would Go On To Make Bogus Case For US War In Iraq Over WMDs
13:51 GMTEx-Spy Steele Still Believes Trump Colluded With Russia, Even After US Discredited His Dossier
13:49 GMTRaab Slams Hate Speech Against Members of Parliament After Lawmaker Stabbed to Death
13:38 GMTCheers for The Treasury: UK Chancellor Sunak Plans to Scrap Taxes on UK Sparkling Wines and Beer
13:36 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson and MPs Pay Tribute to Sir David Amess
13:34 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons