Scottish Police Reports Powerful Blast in Residential Building in Country's Southwest

LONDON (Sputnik) - A powerful explosion has struck a residential building in the town of Ayr in southwestern Scotland, Ayrshire Police said on Monday

"We are currently in attendance following a report of an explosion at a property on Gorse Park in Ayr shortly after 7.10pm [18:10 GMT] on Monday, 18 October. Emergency services are currently at the scene and we would advise people to avoid the area at the present time," the police tweeted.According to photos from the scene on social networks, at least one residential building has been heavily damaged, with debris scattered all over the street. Social media users claim that the sound of the explosion was heard from miles away.The cause of the incident is yet to be established.No casualties have been reported following the blast.

