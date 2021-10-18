Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/scottish-police-reports-powerful-blast-in-residential-building-in-countrys-southwest-1090020864.html
Scottish Police Reports Powerful Blast in Residential Building in Country's Southwest
Scottish Police Reports Powerful Blast in Residential Building in Country's Southwest
LONDON (Sputnik) - A powerful explosion has struck a residential building in the town of Ayr in southwestern Scotland, Ayrshire Police said on Monday, adding... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T21:51+0000
2021-10-18T21:51+0000
scotland
explosion
blast
emergency services
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090020938_0:191:456:448_1920x0_80_0_0_3c283ca690ab529cb11615891b514e48.jpg
"We are currently in attendance following a report of an explosion at a property on Gorse Park in Ayr shortly after 7.10pm [18:10 GMT] on Monday, 18 October. Emergency services are currently at the scene and we would advise people to avoid the area at the present time," the police tweeted.According to photos from the scene on social networks, at least one residential building has been heavily damaged, with debris scattered all over the street. Social media users claim that the sound of the explosion was heard from miles away.The cause of the incident is yet to be established.No casualties have been reported following the blast.
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090020938_0:148:456:490_1920x0_80_0_0_cccfc20e8aac3c63d6b4016a666a21d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scotland, explosion, blast, emergency services

Scottish Police Reports Powerful Blast in Residential Building in Country's Southwest

21:51 GMT 18.10.2021
© Photo : Twitter/ Matt Legalise SquirrelsA powerful explosion struck a residential building in the town of Ayr in southwestern Scotland on October 18, police said.
A powerful explosion struck a residential building in the town of Ayr in southwestern Scotland on October 18, police said. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© Photo : Twitter/ Matt Legalise Squirrels
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - A powerful explosion has struck a residential building in the town of Ayr in southwestern Scotland, Ayrshire Police said on Monday, adding emergency services are operating at the scene.
"We are currently in attendance following a report of an explosion at a property on Gorse Park in Ayr shortly after 7.10pm [18:10 GMT] on Monday, 18 October. Emergency services are currently at the scene and we would advise people to avoid the area at the present time," the police tweeted.
According to photos from the scene on social networks, at least one residential building has been heavily damaged, with debris scattered all over the street. Social media users claim that the sound of the explosion was heard from miles away.
The cause of the incident is yet to be established.
No casualties have been reported following the blast.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:39 GMTUS Large Planes, Early Warning Assets Now More Vulnerable, Pacific Air Forces Chief Says
22:33 GMTEx-Top Brazilian Diplomat Calls for G20-Led Multipolar World to Tackle Post-COVID Issues
22:24 GMTBig Tech in 4-Day Winning Streak on Wall Street Sparked By Earnings Bets
22:17 GMTTrump Says Assault on Protesters Claims ‘Baseless Harassment’ After Hours of Deposition
22:10 GMTUS January 6 Committee Rejects Steve Bannon’s Refusal to Cooperate in Probe - Reports
22:02 GMTState Dept. IG Launches Probe Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Reports
21:51 GMTScottish Police Reports Powerful Blast in Residential Building in Country's Southwest
21:46 GMTMoscow Expresses Condolences Over Powell's Death, Says He Was 'A Patriot of His Country'
21:34 GMTProduction of Russia's Sputnik V in Mexico to Begin in Second Half of November - Reports
21:28 GMTTreasury to Use ‘Extraordinary Measures’ Through December 3 to Avoid Debt Ceiling
21:12 GMTTop 10% of Richest Americans Own About 90% of Stocks on US Markets - Report
21:10 GMTProject Veritas Source Says Asylum Claims to be ‘Fast-Tracked’ Without Congress Oversight
21:00 GMTChicago Chief: ‘Unvaccinated Cops Face Denied Retirement Benefits’
20:44 GMTTrump Sues House Panel Probing January 6 Events
20:15 GMTDOJ Asks US Supreme Court to Re-suspend Texas’ Anti-Abortion Law After Lower Court Drops Ban
19:41 GMTWhite House Declines to Comment on Report China Tested Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile
19:29 GMTTrump to Give Sworn Deposition in Mexican Protesters’ Lawsuit
19:23 GMTFrom 'Favourite of Presidents' to 'Test Tube Secretary': World Responds to Colin Powell's Death
19:04 GMTUK Daily COVID-19 Cases Almost 50,000 - But are Fatalities Also Rising?
18:48 GMTNATO Regrets Russia's Decision to Suspend Work of Missions