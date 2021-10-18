Registration was successful!
Russian Teen Detained After Opening Fire in School
Russian Teen Detained After Opening Fire in School
A shooting has occurred at a school in Oktyabrsky District of the Perm Region of Russia.
A student was detained by Russian police after bringing a firearm to his school and firing it twice.
liana sammartino
Behind the student there surely is an adult who wants to create chaos and destruction to the Russian society....
Russian Teen Detained After Opening Fire in School 04:24 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 18.10.2021)
A student was detained by Russian police after bringing a firearm to his school and firing it twice.
"Today, at around 8:00 a.m. (6:00 a.m. Moscow time), the police department of the Oktyabrsky District of the Perm Region received a message that a minor fired two shots from a weapon into the wall and ceiling at the school. No one was injured as a result of the incident. The teenager was detained", an official statement read.