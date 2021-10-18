Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/russian-teen-arrested-after-opening-fire-in-school-reports-say-1089997142.html
Russian Teen Detained After Opening Fire in School
Russian Teen Detained After Opening Fire in School
A shooting has occurred at a school in Oktyabrsky District of the Perm Region of Russia. 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
russia
school
shooting
perm region
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A student was detained by Russian police after bringing a firearm to his school and firing it twice.
Behind the student there surely is an adult who wants to create chaos and destruction to the Russian society....
russia, school, shooting, perm region

Russian Teen Detained After Opening Fire in School

04:24 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 18.10.2021)
A shooting has occurred at a school in Oktyabrsky District of the Perm Region of Russia.
A student was detained by Russian police after bringing a firearm to his school and firing it twice.

"Today, at around 8:00 a.m. (6:00 a.m. Moscow time), the police department of the Oktyabrsky District of the Perm Region received a message that a minor fired two shots from a weapon into the wall and ceiling at the school. No one was injured as a result of the incident. The teenager was detained", an official statement read.

Popular comments
Behind the student there surely is an adult who wants to create chaos and destruction to the Russian society....
liana sammartino
18 October, 07:36 GMT
