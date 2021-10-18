Sputnik is live from Westminster Abbey in London, where a remembrance service for Conservative MP Sir David Amess is taking place.On Wednesday, UK Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in an attack that is being treated as terrorist by police. The 69-year-old died while at his constituency surgery in the Belfairs Methodist Church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex. Following the attack, the Essex police said a 25-year-old UK citizen had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. The investigation is being carried out by the counterterrorist department.
Remembrance Service for MP Amess in Westminster Abbey
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson led two hours in tribute to the “dedicated, passionate" veteran lawmaker in the House of Commons.
