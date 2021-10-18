https://sputniknews.com/20211018/raab-slams-hate-speech-against-members-of-parliament-after-lawmaker-stabbed-to-death-1090011325.html

Raab Slams Hate Speech Against Members of Parliament After Lawmaker Stabbed to Death

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Monday that the amount of online hate speech against members of parliament is getting "out of...

He then noted that Home Secretary Priti Patel is considering amending the law on a right to anonymity on social media, which is aimed at stopping the abuse members of parliament face online.Last Friday, Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death during a meeting with his constituents in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. The police have arrested a 25-year-old suspect with British citizenship and are treating the attack as terrorism.In 2016, another high-profile attack on a UK legislator prompted a debate on the need to reconsider the safety of members of parliament. Thomas Mair shot and stabbed a member of parliament Jo Cox ahead of the Brexit referendum, considering her "stay" stance to be treacherous.

