International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/protests-in-beirut-northern-ireland-protocol-craig-murray-la-palma-volcano-this-weeks-headlines-1090005171.html
Protests in Beirut; Northern Ireland Protocol; Craig Murray; La Palma Volcano; This Week's Headlines
Protests in Beirut; Northern Ireland Protocol; Craig Murray; La Palma Volcano; This Week's Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the protests in Lebanon, Northern Ireland Protocol, imprisonment of journalist... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T11:04+0000
2021-10-18T12:15+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090004971_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5a391d9a4daa36b3a2161c370e338dc1.png
Protests in Lebanon; Northern Ireland Protocol; Craig Murray: La Palma Volcano; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the protests in Lebanon, Northern Ireland Protocol, imprisonment of journalist Craig Murray, eruption of La Palma volcano, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Professor from the Department of Politics at the University of Liverpool &amp; co-author of the book 'The Democratic Unionist Party: From Protest to Power' Jonathan Tonge about the Northern Ireland Protocol. Dr. Deepa Govindarajan Driver - academic and trade unionist discusses the imprisonment of Craig Murray. Dr. Richard Middlemiss - Royal Academy of Engineering research fellow in the School of Engineering at the University of Glasgow updates us on the La Palma volcano eruption. Author and Lebanese academic Dr. Jamal Wakim brings us the latest on protests in Lebanon. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent delves into the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Protests in Beirut; Northern Ireland Protocol; Craig Murray; La Palma Volcano; This Week's Headlines

11:04 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 18.10.2021)
Protests in Lebanon; Northern Ireland Protocol; Craig Murray: La Palma Volcano; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the protests in Lebanon, Northern Ireland Protocol, imprisonment of journalist Craig Murray, eruption of La Palma volcano, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Professor from the Department of Politics at the University of Liverpool & co-author of the book 'The Democratic Unionist Party: From Protest to Power' Jonathan Tonge about the Northern Ireland Protocol. Dr. Deepa Govindarajan Driver - academic and trade unionist discusses the imprisonment of Craig Murray. Dr. Richard Middlemiss - Royal Academy of Engineering research fellow in the School of Engineering at the University of Glasgow updates us on the La Palma volcano eruption. Author and Lebanese academic Dr. Jamal Wakim brings us the latest on protests in Lebanon. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent delves into the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news. Get your calls and tweets in now!
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
