https://sputniknews.com/20211018/protests-in-beirut-northern-ireland-protocol-craig-murray-la-palma-volcano-this-weeks-headlines-1090005171.html

Protests in Beirut; Northern Ireland Protocol; Craig Murray; La Palma Volcano; This Week's Headlines

Protests in Beirut; Northern Ireland Protocol; Craig Murray; La Palma Volcano; This Week's Headlines

Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the protests in Lebanon, Northern Ireland Protocol, imprisonment of journalist... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T11:04+0000

2021-10-18T11:04+0000

2021-10-18T12:15+0000

mass protests

craig murray

radio

us

lebanon

volcano eruption

imprisonment

volcano

the mother of all talk shows

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090004971_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5a391d9a4daa36b3a2161c370e338dc1.png

Protests in Lebanon; Northern Ireland Protocol; Craig Murray: La Palma Volcano; This Week's News Headlines Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the protests in Lebanon, Northern Ireland Protocol, imprisonment of journalist Craig Murray, eruption of La Palma volcano, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.

This week we talk to Professor from the Department of Politics at the University of Liverpool & co-author of the book 'The Democratic Unionist Party: From Protest to Power' Jonathan Tonge about the Northern Ireland Protocol. Dr. Deepa Govindarajan Driver - academic and trade unionist discusses the imprisonment of Craig Murray. Dr. Richard Middlemiss - Royal Academy of Engineering research fellow in the School of Engineering at the University of Glasgow updates us on the La Palma volcano eruption. Author and Lebanese academic Dr. Jamal Wakim brings us the latest on protests in Lebanon. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent delves into the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

mass protests, craig murray, radio, us, lebanon, volcano eruption, imprisonment, volcano, the mother of all talk shows, uk, northern ireland protocol, аудио