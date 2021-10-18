Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/project-veritas-source-says-asylum-claims-to-be-fast-tracked-without-congress-oversight-1090017753.html
Project Veritas Source Says Asylum Claims to be ‘Fast-Tracked’ Without Congress Oversight
Project Veritas Source Says Asylum Claims to be ‘Fast-Tracked’ Without Congress Oversight
A million illegal immigrants have been trafficked into the US since Joe Biden took office in January this year, many destined for exploitation by drug... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T21:10+0000
2021-10-18T21:10+0000
us
project veritas
aliens
joe biden
illegal immigration
mexico
united states citizenship and immigration services (uscis)
department of homeland security (dhs)
people trafficking
james o'keefe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089539004_0:311:3000:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_f55e7d5bedfb890aae3fcd724b25904e.jpg
A once-anonymous US immigration whistle-blower has revealed his identity — and that asylum-seeker claims will soon be fast-tracked and beyond the control of judges or Congress.United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) insider Aaron Stevenson came out of the shadows in the latest video from investigative journalism collective Project Veritas.Stevenson, a USCIS Intelligence Research Specialist, had previously spoken to Veritas founder James O'Keefe with his face obscured and voice distorted, revealing how known sex traffickers were being granted work visas by the Department of Homeland Security and even applying to sponsor unaccompanied child immigrants.He leaked an internal email to staff from USCIS Director Ur Jaddou, informing them that the agency could soon take the authority to grant political asylum from immigration judges — as around 1 million illegal immigrants have been being trafficked across the Mexican border since January."The proposed system seeks to reduce processing times by transferring the initial responsibility for adjudicating certain protection claims from immigration judges to USCIS asylum officers," Jaddou wrote."This rule would simplify the adjudication process for certain individuals who are encountered at or near the border, placed into expedited removal proceedings, and determined to have a credible fear of persecution or torture."Stevenson pointed out that USCIS is not taxpayer-funded, running instead on fees paid by immigrant applicants — which he said "leaves very little accountability to the public".And he said immigrants were exploiting the question of whether they had "reasonable fear" of suffering harm if deported to their home countries as a "loophole" gains residency of the US."If the asylum officers get this ability, I will say it’s going to be a rubber stamp of immediately getting ‘credible fear’ or ‘reasonable fear’ to be able to stay in the country if they’re going to be deported…also their path to citizenship," Stevenson said.He said that within year of being granted asylum, individuals can adjust their status to that of a Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR), and three years later apply to become a naturalised US citizen. "It's fast-tracking, and that's the only thing it's looking to consider," Stevenson pointed out. "In the actual rule proposal it's looking to make it quicker, that's it. They don't want a backlog."The whistle-blower warned that the rule change would make it easier for foreign terrorists and war criminals to gain US residency and protection.Th USCIS staffer said that by coming out and exposing the planned new system, he had ensured his own sacking and the loss of any future pension benefits."I'm a dead-end employee," he said. "I will lose my job." But he said he was not afraid, "because I think this is more urgent for people to realise, because of this policy change, it's going to continue to drive in any alien that they deem fit. This will drive a massive swing in immigration law."
https://sputniknews.com/20210401/child-migrants-held-in-dirt-floored-open-air-pens-under-texas-bridge--video-1082511019.html
us
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089539004_229:0:2894:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_5cb3d71cf822d92e5b6754106e6c9ad4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, project veritas, aliens, joe biden, illegal immigration, mexico, united states citizenship and immigration services (uscis), department of homeland security (dhs), people trafficking, james o'keefe

Project Veritas Source Says Asylum Claims to be ‘Fast-Tracked’ Without Congress Oversight

21:10 GMT 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / ADREES LATIFSome thousands of migrants take shelter as they await to be processed near the Del Rio International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the US from Ciudad Acuna in Del Rio, Texas, US September 18, 2021
Some thousands of migrants take shelter as they await to be processed near the Del Rio International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the US from Ciudad Acuna in Del Rio, Texas, US September 18, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
A million illegal immigrants have been trafficked into the US since Joe Biden took office in January this year, many destined for exploitation by drug traffickers or in prostitution helping. The president's approval ratings have plummeted since July amid the border crisis.
A once-anonymous US immigration whistle-blower has revealed his identity — and that asylum-seeker claims will soon be fast-tracked and beyond the control of judges or Congress.
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) insider Aaron Stevenson came out of the shadows in the latest video from investigative journalism collective Project Veritas.
Stevenson, a USCIS Intelligence Research Specialist, had previously spoken to Veritas founder James O'Keefe with his face obscured and voice distorted, revealing how known sex traffickers were being granted work visas by the Department of Homeland Security and even applying to sponsor unaccompanied child immigrants.
He leaked an internal email to staff from USCIS Director Ur Jaddou, informing them that the agency could soon take the authority to grant political asylum from immigration judges — as around 1 million illegal immigrants have been being trafficked across the Mexican border since January.
"This is going to be the biggest change to immigration policy in my lifetime," Stevenson stressed. "It’s being done without anybody knowing what’s going on about it and there’s been no coverage for the American people to know what’s going on."
"The proposed system seeks to reduce processing times by transferring the initial responsibility for adjudicating certain protection claims from immigration judges to USCIS asylum officers," Jaddou wrote.
"This rule would simplify the adjudication process for certain individuals who are encountered at or near the border, placed into expedited removal proceedings, and determined to have a credible fear of persecution or torture."
Stevenson pointed out that USCIS is not taxpayer-funded, running instead on fees paid by immigrant applicants — which he said "leaves very little accountability to the public".

"When you couple that with giving the adjudicative authority away from an immigration judge to an asylum officer, you are removing any type of public pressure that they could apply on policies that they’re creating,” Stevenson warned, adding later: "It's not like even Congress can put the squeeze on politically."

A mother and her children migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2021
Child Migrants Held in Dirt-Floored Open-Air Pens Under Texas Bridge — Video
1 April, 15:53 GMT
And he said immigrants were exploiting the question of whether they had "reasonable fear" of suffering harm if deported to their home countries as a "loophole" gains residency of the US.
"If the asylum officers get this ability, I will say it’s going to be a rubber stamp of immediately getting ‘credible fear’ or ‘reasonable fear’ to be able to stay in the country if they’re going to be deported…also their path to citizenship," Stevenson said.
He said that within year of being granted asylum, individuals can adjust their status to that of a Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR), and three years later apply to become a naturalised US citizen.
"It's fast-tracking, and that's the only thing it's looking to consider," Stevenson pointed out. "In the actual rule proposal it's looking to make it quicker, that's it. They don't want a backlog."
The whistle-blower warned that the rule change would make it easier for foreign terrorists and war criminals to gain US residency and protection.
"We know we have no teeth, no ability to stop any type of actual benefit being provided, whether the person is... a terrorist, a nefarious state actor," Stevenson said. "They'll just appeal, whatever the decision is. They'll keep going to court until they win."
Th USCIS staffer said that by coming out and exposing the planned new system, he had ensured his own sacking and the loss of any future pension benefits.
"I'm a dead-end employee," he said. "I will lose my job." But he said he was not afraid, "because I think this is more urgent for people to realise, because of this policy change, it's going to continue to drive in any alien that they deem fit. This will drive a massive swing in immigration law."
090000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:28 GMTTreasury to Use ‘Extraordinary Measures’ Through December 3 to Avoid Debt Ceiling
21:12 GMTTop 10% of Richest Americans Own About 90% of Stocks on US Markets - Report
21:10 GMTProject Veritas Source Says Asylum Claims to be ‘Fast-Tracked’ Without Congress Oversight
21:00 GMTChicago Chief: ‘Unvaccinated Cops Face Denied Retirement Benefits’
20:44 GMTTrump Sues House Panel Probing January 6
20:15 GMTDOJ Asks US Supreme Court to Re-suspend Texas’ Anti-Abortion Law After Lower Court Drops Ban
19:41 GMTWhite House Declines to Comment on Report China Tested Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile
19:29 GMTTrump to Give Sworn Deposition in Mexican Protesters’ Lawsuit
19:23 GMTFrom 'Favourite of Presidents' to 'Test Tube Secretary': World Responds to Colin Powell's Death
19:04 GMTUK Daily COVID-19 Cases Almost 50,000 - But are Fatalities Also Rising?
18:48 GMTNATO Regrets Russia's Decision to Suspend Work of Missions
18:25 GMTIran Maintains Huge Arsenal of Missiles, Drones Despite Sanctions, Commander Says
18:25 GMTUS 'Not Pessimistic' About JCPOA Vienna Talks With Iran, But Says They Cannot Go on Indefinitely
17:24 GMTRoma Boss Jose Mourinho Blasts Juventus After Ugly Spat Erupts Between Players of Serie A Teams
17:05 GMTMeet Alexandra Hunt, a Former Stripper Who is Running For US Congress in Pennsylvania
17:04 GMTRemembrance Service for MP Amess in Westminster
16:32 GMTFBI Reportedly Helping Secure Release of 17 Missionaries Taken Hostage in Haiti
16:21 GMTUS Setting Up DHS Migration Monitoring Center to Track Illegal Aliens' Movements, Reports Say
16:19 GMTNo Room for Error: Democratic Strategists Pessimistic About Party's Prospects in 2022 Midterms
16:14 GMTSecond Largest US Television Operator Sinclair Broadcast Hacked With Ransomware