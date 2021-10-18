Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Torch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/mother-of-cringe-twitterwhirl-after-greta-thunberg-strikes-a-lighter-note-at-climate-concert-1090000349.html
'Mother of Cringe': Twitterwhirl After Greta Thunberg Strikes a Lighter Note at Climate Concert
'Mother of Cringe': Twitterwhirl After Greta Thunberg Strikes a Lighter Note at Climate Concert
On April Fools' Day earlier this year, Greta Thunberg tweeted out that she had created a YouTube video to focus on "some small things we all can and should do... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T07:56+0000
2021-10-18T07:56+0000
stockholm
twitter
climate change
sweden
concert
greta thunberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1089999194_0:84:2368:1417_1920x0_80_0_0_d42f55322026b51591b7619b9afacbc4.jpg
Most netizens have given Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg's prank to rickroll attendees of a Stockholm Climate Live concert a thumbs up as she sang and danced to Rick Astley's hit "Never Gonna Give You Up".According to one more user: "Not one person in the comments have mentioned that Greta Thunberg literally just did an irl [in real life] rickroll".The netizen nicknamed Prof Abdul Quadir, however, dubbed the performance "the weirdest form of rickrolling", calling Thunberg the "mother of cringe".The comments came after the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that the climate activist's appearance at the concert was her first time singing to a crowd.Rickrolling, which initially started on 4chan, an imageboard website, in 2007, is a form of bait-and-switch using a disguised hyperlink.Those led to a music video believing that they are accessing some unrelated material are said to be rickrolled. In real life, rickrolling can be performed by interrupting an event with a video or audio recording of a song-meme.
The world needs moreof her kind and less of trump and less of the jared kushners of this world! Great stuff!
1
stockholm
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1089999194_146:0:2258:1584_1920x0_80_0_0_174af2674c7e3e73ab30c7350f858178.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
stockholm, twitter, climate change, sweden, concert, greta thunberg

'Mother of Cringe': Twitterwhirl After Greta Thunberg Strikes a Lighter Note at Climate Concert

07:56 GMT 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANEFILE PHOTO: Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks as she joins students holding a Fridays for Future climate strike while environment ministers meet ahead of Glasgow's COP26 meeting, in Milan, Italy, October 1, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks as she joins students holding a Fridays for Future climate strike while environment ministers meet ahead of Glasgow's COP26 meeting, in Milan, Italy, October 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On April Fools' Day earlier this year, Greta Thunberg tweeted out that she had created a YouTube video to focus on "some small things we all can and should do to stop the climate crisis". The link, however, actually sent users to the music video for Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up".
Most netizens have given Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg's prank to rickroll attendees of a Stockholm Climate Live concert a thumbs up as she sang and danced to Rick Astley's hit "Never Gonna Give You Up".

"Greta Thunberg just rickrolled me, and I'm here for it", one Twitter user wrote in a post, while another netizen described Thunberg's performance as the "most awesome rickroll ever".

According to one more user: "Not one person in the comments have mentioned that Greta Thunberg literally just did an irl [in real life] rickroll".
The netizen nicknamed Prof Abdul Quadir, however, dubbed the performance "the weirdest form of rickrolling", calling Thunberg the "mother of cringe".
The comments came after the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that the climate activist's appearance at the concert was her first time singing to a crowd.

The news outlet quoted Thunberg as saying that "at the end of the day, we are just teenagers fooling around with each other, not just the angry kids the media often portrays us as".

Rickrolling, which initially started on 4chan, an imageboard website, in 2007, is a form of bait-and-switch using a disguised hyperlink.
Those led to a music video believing that they are accessing some unrelated material are said to be rickrolled. In real life, rickrolling can be performed by interrupting an event with a video or audio recording of a song-meme.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
The world needs moreof her kind and less of trump and less of the jared kushners of this world! Great stuff!
mmandrake
18 October, 11:25 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:04 GMTFirst String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With Technical Gas
08:51 GMTTen Years After Shalit's Release, Chief Campaigner Talks About Battle to Bring IDF Soldier Back Home
08:22 GMTTorch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens
08:18 GMTDenmark to Built World's Tallest, Most Powerful Wind Turbine
07:56 GMT'Mother of Cringe': Twitterwhirl After Greta Thunberg Strikes a Lighter Note at Climate Concert
07:55 GMTBitcoin Surpasses $62,000 For First Time Since April
07:34 GMTTurkey Can Purchase Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters If US Does Not Sell F-16, Official Says
07:22 GMT'Like a 150-Year-Old Museum': Sweden Finds Well-Preserved 19th-Century Cargo Ship
07:13 GMTChina's GDP For First Three Quarters of 2021 Grew 9.8% Year-on-Year
06:53 GMTDenmark Says Non-Western Immigration Cost State Nearly $5 Billion Per Year
06:51 GMTCurrent Energy Crisis Driven by Various Factors, Inter-Regional Competition for Gas, WEC Says
05:52 GMT'He Was Unlucky': David Amess Was Killed 'at Random', Report Says
05:41 GMTMassive Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Kuwait, Causing Several Injuries
05:16 GMTWhereabouts of American Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Remain Unknown, Reports Say
04:24 GMTStudent Opens Fire at School Near Russian City of Perm
03:48 GMTRobert E. Lee Statue Removed From Dallas Emerges at Private Texas Resort - Report
03:17 GMTItalian Police Capture Hundreds of Dead Dormice Intended as Dinner for Mafia - Report
02:30 GMTItalian Fans Sending Love to Johnny Depp Prove Actor Is Still Adored Outside US
01:55 GMTOne Dead in Second Grambling State University Shooting This Week, School Says Operating as Normal
01:10 GMTBiden, First Lady Spotted Maskless at Italian Restaurant in DC