'Mother of Cringe': Twitterwhirl After Greta Thunberg Strikes a Lighter Note at Climate Concert

Most netizens have given Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg's prank to rickroll attendees of a Stockholm Climate Live concert a thumbs up as she sang and danced to Rick Astley's hit "Never Gonna Give You Up".According to one more user: "Not one person in the comments have mentioned that Greta Thunberg literally just did an irl [in real life] rickroll".The netizen nicknamed Prof Abdul Quadir, however, dubbed the performance "the weirdest form of rickrolling", calling Thunberg the "mother of cringe".The comments came after the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that the climate activist's appearance at the concert was her first time singing to a crowd.Rickrolling, which initially started on 4chan, an imageboard website, in 2007, is a form of bait-and-switch using a disguised hyperlink.Those led to a music video believing that they are accessing some unrelated material are said to be rickrolled. In real life, rickrolling can be performed by interrupting an event with a video or audio recording of a song-meme.
On April Fools' Day earlier this year, Greta Thunberg tweeted out that she had created a YouTube video to focus on "some small things we all can and should do to stop the climate crisis". The link, however, actually sent users to the music video for Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up".
The news outlet quoted Thunberg as saying that "at the end of the day, we are just teenagers fooling around with each other, not just the angry kids the media often portrays us as".
