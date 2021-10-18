Meet Alexandra Hunt, a Former Stripper Who is Running For US Congress in Pennsylvania
Alexandra Hunt said she hopes her run for office may help draw the public’s attention to the plight of former and current sex workers who have faced the stigma over the choice of their job. She is running on a progressive platform because she believes politicians "should fight for systemic change, ensuring equal opportunity and justice for all".
A former stripper is running for US Congress in Pennsylvania, local media reported. Alexandra Hunt started dancing while she attended college at the University of Richmond in order "to make ends meet". The high cost of her education and her low-paying job as a server on campus made the young woman try her hand at stripping.
"I had no idea what I was doing. I brought my résumé, and I got laughed at, that’s for sure", Ms Hunt said.
The money she made stripping helped her graduate with a degree in psychology. She then moved to Philadelphia, where she received a master’s degree in science. Last year she graduated from Temple University with a master’s degree in public health.
During the pandemic she worked as a volunteer at a testing site. This made her realise the need for change in the political system.
"[When the pandemic began] I realized that [local politicians] weren’t coming to help us. We were kind of on our own. And to me, that’s a failed state”, the 28-year-old said.
Alexandra Hunt said she is "committed to serving working-class people, advocating for social, racial, and economic justice, and championing systemic change”. The 28-year-old hopes her openness in the campaign will draw attention to the plight of sex workers, both former and current, who have faced marginalisation and condemnation from the public over their choice of career.
According to Hunt, who currently works as a data manager at a biopharmaceutical company, she has suffered more than once because of her decision to dance in strip clubs. The young woman says she recently was "pushed out" of a part-time job as a youth soccer coach after the kids' parents learned about her past.
When asked whether she is concerned that politicians and voters can attack her over her stripping sting, Ms Hunt said she is "prepared" to face that.
"If people attack me for it that’s their misogyny. That’s their bigotry. That’s their discrimination. And it doesn’t faze me”, she said.