Meet Alexandra Hunt, a Former Stripper Who is Running For US Congress in Pennsylvania

A former stripper is running for US Congress in Pennsylvania, local media reported. Alexandra Hunt started dancing while she attended college at the University of Richmond in order "to make ends meet". The high cost of her education and her low-paying job as a server on campus made the young woman try her hand at stripping.The money she made stripping helped her graduate with a degree in psychology. She then moved to Philadelphia, where she received a master’s degree in science. Last year she graduated from Temple University with a master’s degree in public health. During the pandemic she worked as a volunteer at a testing site. This made her realise the need for change in the political system. Alexandra Hunt said she is "committed to serving working-class people, advocating for social, racial, and economic justice, and championing systemic change”. The 28-year-old hopes her openness in the campaign will draw attention to the plight of sex workers, both former and current, who have faced marginalisation and condemnation from the public over their choice of career.According to Hunt, who currently works as a data manager at a biopharmaceutical company, she has suffered more than once because of her decision to dance in strip clubs. The young woman says she recently was "pushed out" of a part-time job as a youth soccer coach after the kids' parents learned about her past.When asked whether she is concerned that politicians and voters can attack her over her stripping sting, Ms Hunt said she is "prepared" to face that.

