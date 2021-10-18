https://sputniknews.com/20211018/massive-fire-reported-at-oil-refinery-in-kuwait-1089997789.html

Massive Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Kuwait

Massive Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Kuwait

A fire broke out at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company reported on Monday. 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T05:41+0000

2021-10-18T05:41+0000

2021-10-18T06:05+0000

middle east

kuwait

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103691/72/1036917245_0:0:2091:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_53adfe046edce6d5c70bde6461f259df.jpg

The KNPC stated there have been no casualties from the blaze, adding that refinery operations and exports won't be affected by the incident. Several photos, allegedly taken at the site of the fire, have since emerged online. They depicted a big cloud of smoke and flames rising high above the facility.

kuwait

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

middle east, kuwait