Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/massive-fire-reported-at-oil-refinery-in-kuwait-1089997789.html
Massive Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Kuwait
Massive Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Kuwait
A fire broke out at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company reported on Monday. 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T05:41+0000
2021-10-18T06:05+0000
middle east
kuwait
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103691/72/1036917245_0:0:2091:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_53adfe046edce6d5c70bde6461f259df.jpg
The KNPC stated there have been no casualties from the blaze, adding that refinery operations and exports won't be affected by the incident. Several photos, allegedly taken at the site of the fire, have since emerged online. They depicted a big cloud of smoke and flames rising high above the facility.
kuwait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103691/72/1036917245_0:0:1853:1390_1920x0_80_0_0_9101a70bf795380a4b63146985e99c99.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, kuwait

Massive Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Kuwait

05:41 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 06:05 GMT 18.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / YASSER AL-ZAYYATAn employee of the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) looks at 25 January 2005 the Gathering Center No.15 of al-Rawdatain field, 100 kms north of Kuwait City
An employee of the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) looks at 25 January 2005 the Gathering Center No.15 of al-Rawdatain field, 100 kms north of Kuwait City - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / YASSER AL-ZAYYAT
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
A fire broke out at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company reported on Monday.
The KNPC stated there have been no casualties from the blaze, adding that refinery operations and exports won't be affected by the incident. Several photos, allegedly taken at the site of the fire, have since emerged online. They depicted a big cloud of smoke and flames rising high above the facility.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:52 GMT'He Was Unlucky': David Amess Was Killed 'at Random', Report Says
05:41 GMTMassive Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Kuwait
05:16 GMTWhereabouts of American Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Remain Unknown, Reports Say
04:24 GMTStudent Opens Fire at School Near Russian City of Perm
03:48 GMTRobert E. Lee Statue Removed From Dallas Emerges at Private Texas Resort - Report
03:17 GMTItalian Police Capture Hundreds of Dead Dormice Intended as Dinner for Mafia - Report
02:30 GMTItalian Fans Sending Love to Johnny Depp Prove Actor Is Still Adored Outside US
01:55 GMTOne Dead in Second Grambling State University Shooting This Week, School Says Operating as Normal
01:10 GMTBiden, First Lady Spotted Maskless at Italian Restaurant in DC
01:06 GMTGodsent: US Senator Praises the Lord for Bitcoin After Lawmakers Approve Debt Ceiling Raise
00:36 GMTMajor Evacuation Flight Departs Kabul For Qatar With Over 350 People on Board - Reports
00:05 GMTIsrael Anticipates Up to 2,500 Rockets Fired Daily in Case of War With Hezbollah - Report
YesterdayThree Dead in Knife Incident in Arkansas, Police Say
YesterdayUS Coast Guard Investigating Container Ship Suspected in California Oil Spill
YesterdayVenezuelan Government Says Talks With Opposition Halted Over Saab’s Extradition to US
YesterdayCleaner Queen: Buckingham Palace Looks for Daily Janitor With 'Good Time Management Skills'
YesterdayTexas' Abbott Says Biden's 'Catastrophic Border Policies' Abandoned Citizens Near Border
YesterdayTransportation Secretary Buttigieg Defends Taking Parental Leave Amid Supply-Chain Crisis
YesterdayCollege Professor's Car Stolen During Lecture on Crime in Albuquerque - Report
YesterdayChinese Army Newspaper Urges 'People's War' Against CIA Infiltration