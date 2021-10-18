Massive Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Kuwait

The KNPC stated there have been no casualties from the blaze, adding that refinery operations and exports won't be affected by the incident. Several photos, allegedly taken at the site of the fire, have since emerged online. They depicted a big cloud of smoke and flames rising high above the facility.
A fire broke out at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company reported on Monday.
The KNPC stated there have been no casualties from the blaze, adding that refinery operations and exports won't be affected by the incident. Several photos, allegedly taken at the site of the fire, have since emerged online. They depicted a big cloud of smoke and flames rising high above the facility.