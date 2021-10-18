Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Regional Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray Reportedly Hit by Airstrikes
Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Labour MP Days After Murder of David Amess
Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Labour MP Days After Murder of David Amess
The news comes three days after the United Kingdom was rocked by the stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was killed by a 25-year-old man during a... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
UK police have arrested a man in connection with death threats being sent to Labour MP Chris Bryant, local media outlets have reported. South Wales Police said a 76-year-old man from Pontycymer, Wales, was detained on suspicion of malicious communications after they received a complaint on 16 October.Chris Bryant said he had received a death threat after he called on members of the public to be kind following the killing of Conservative MP David Amess. Mr Bryant told reporters that he had faced abuse and received death threats every year since 2001. The news comes three days after Sir David Amess was stabbed multiple times by a 25-year-old man during a meeting with constituents. His murder is being treated as a terrorist attack.The perpetrator is a British man of Somali heritage. The BBC reported that he was referred to the counter-terrorist scheme Prevent several years ago. The latter aims at preventing individuals from being radicalised and recruited by terrorist groups. However, the young man was never under investigation or surveillance by the UK intelligence community.Sir David had been a Conservative MP since 1983. He is the second lawmaker to be killed in the past five years, following the 2016 murder of Labour MP Joe Cox, who was shot and stabbed in England as she was preparing to hold a meeting with constituents. The killer, a 58-year-old man with right-wing views was sentenced to life imprisonment. The latest murder has sparked a debate about polarisation in British politics as well as calls to strengthen the safety of MPs.
mp, uk labour party, uk conservative party, uk

Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Labour MP Days After Murder of David Amess

10:21 GMT 18.10.2021
The news comes three days after the United Kingdom was rocked by the stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was killed by a 25-year-old man during a meeting with his constituents. Mr Amess is the second lawmaker to be killed in the past five years.
UK police have arrested a man in connection with death threats being sent to Labour MP Chris Bryant, local media outlets have reported. South Wales Police said a 76-year-old man from Pontycymer, Wales, was detained on suspicion of malicious communications after they received a complaint on 16 October.

Chris Bryant said he had received a death threat after he called on members of the public to be kind following the killing of Conservative MP David Amess. Mr Bryant told reporters that he had faced abuse and received death threats every year since 2001.

"The year before it was anti-vaxxers, the year before we had Brexit campaigners plastering the word 'traitor' all over my office. Over the years I have had a lot of death threats. They happen about four to five times a year. People have been arrested, cautioned by the police, and one has gone to jail for it", he said, adding that the "steady stream of horrific abuse" is "more sour now than I've known it in 20 years".

The news comes three days after Sir David Amess was stabbed multiple times by a 25-year-old man during a meeting with constituents. His murder is being treated as a terrorist attack.
The perpetrator is a British man of Somali heritage. The BBC reported that he was referred to the counter-terrorist scheme Prevent several years ago. The latter aims at preventing individuals from being radicalised and recruited by terrorist groups. However, the young man was never under investigation or surveillance by the UK intelligence community.

Sir David had been a Conservative MP since 1983. He is the second lawmaker to be killed in the past five years, following the 2016 murder of Labour MP Joe Cox, who was shot and stabbed in England as she was preparing to hold a meeting with constituents. The killer, a 58-year-old man with right-wing views was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The latest murder has sparked a debate about polarisation in British politics as well as calls to strengthen the safety of MPs.
