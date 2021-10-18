Registration was successful!
Iran Maintains Huge Arsenal of Missiles, Drones Despite Sanctions, Commander Says
The United States and its allies have imposed rounds of crippling economic sanctions on Iran in the past 40 years. It was also subject to a UN arms embargo for more than a decade before it expired last year under the 2015 nuclear deal.
iran
Iran Maintains Huge Arsenal of Missiles, Drones Despite Sanctions, Commander Says

18:25 GMT 18.10.2021
In this photo released on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran.
In this photo released on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard conducted a drill Saturday launching anti-warship ballistic missiles at a simulated target in the Indian Ocean, state television reported, amid heightened tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© AP Photo
MOSCOW, October 18 (Sputnik) - Iran has one of the largest arsenals of missiles and military drones in the region and the world despite years of sanctions, the head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force said Monday.
"We are a leader when it comes to missiles and UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] in the region and in the world. Many countries would call such military capabilities significant and impressive for a country targeted by multiple sanctions," Amir Ali Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
The United States and its allies have imposed rounds of crippling economic sanctions on Iran in the past 40 years. It was also subject to a UN arms embargo for more than a decade before it expired last year under the 2015 nuclear deal.
