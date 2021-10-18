https://sputniknews.com/20211018/iran-maintains-huge-arsenal-of-missiles-drones-despite-sanctions-commander-says-1090016814.html

Iran Maintains Huge Arsenal of Missiles, Drones Despite Sanctions, Commander Says

Iran Maintains Huge Arsenal of Missiles, Drones Despite Sanctions, Commander Says

Iran Maintains Huge Arsenal of Missiles, Drones Despite Sanctions – Commander

2021-10-18T18:25+0000

2021-10-18T18:25+0000

2021-10-18T18:25+0000

middle east

asia & pacific

iran

missiles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082377215_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_20a5939df0633d78bb39d30f1193adcb.jpg

The United States and its allies have imposed rounds of crippling economic sanctions on Iran in the past 40 years. It was also subject to a UN arms embargo for more than a decade before it expired last year under the 2015 nuclear deal.

https://sputniknews.com/20211013/iran-shows-off-mystery-new-ground-based-vertical-launch-missile-system---video-1089901599.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, asia & pacific, iran, missiles