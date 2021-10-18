https://sputniknews.com/20211018/india-mother-donates-part-of-a-bone-to-help-her-osteomyelitis-infected-daughter-walk-again-1090008835.html

India: Mother Donates Part of a Bone to Help Her Osteomyelitis-Infected Daughter Walk Again

Osteomyelitis, a rare condition, is a bone infection that generally affects the legs, arms, or spine. The treatment usually involves the surgical removal of... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

In a heartwarming incident, a mother donated a portion of a bone to her 12-year-old daughter to help her walk again. After an injury to her thigh at school, the girl, Kashish, became immobile due to a blood-borne infection in the bone. The family hails from India's Bihar and after the condition worsened they came to Delhi so she could be treated. A month after the injury, the doctors at a private hospital in Delhi's Dwarka diagnosed her with chronic osteomyelitis. In a press conference on Monday, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka informed that a 2-stage surgery was conducted to cure the osteomyelitis and reconstruct her femur shaft by using her mother's calf bone (fibula graft). The surgery was successful and the girl is recovering well. In the first stage of operation, the dead and infected part of the girl's femur bone was removed and an antibiotic spacer was placed at that site. After a gap of 6 weeks, the spacer was removed and her femoral shaft (thigh bone) was reconstructed using a fibula graft taken from her mother in the second stage of the surgery. According to the doctors, her mother was the perfect donor as she was the closest relative with minimal chances of histogenetic incompatibility leading to complications.

