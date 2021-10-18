https://sputniknews.com/20211018/godsent-us-senator-praises-the-lord-for-bitcoin-after-lawmakers-approve-debt-ceiling-raise-1089995408.html

Godsent: US Senator Praises the Lord for Bitcoin After Lawmakers Approve Debt Ceiling Raise

Godsent: US Senator Praises the Lord for Bitcoin After Lawmakers Approve Debt Ceiling Raise

The lawmaker warned of the hazards of poor debt management, saying that Dems and Republicans are all "truly irresponsible" if they fail to act and allow the... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming has thanked God for bitcoin, praising the fact that the government has nothing to do with the issue of cryptocurrency.Since 2013, the congresswoman has been a bitcoin holder and has remarked numerous times that bitcoin is a good store of value.She explained that since bitcoin is "not issued by a government, so it is not beholding to the debts that are run up by governments."While politicians were debating whether or not to raise the debt ceiling, Lummis observed that "almost no one is talking about the debt" itself. According to Lummis, citing the Congressional Budget Office's prediction in February that the national debt will surpass the country's GDP this year, the debt ceiling increase that is being proposed is being done "so more spending can occur without addressing our debt-to-GDP ratio."The senator added that if the US was going "to let the dollar decline, having the lessons of history in front of us, and failing to act, we are truly irresponsible.”The Senate passed a bill on October 7 to help the US avoid defaulting on its debt in the coming weeks. The agreement allows for a $480 billion hike — enough to pay obligations through December 3, according to the Treasury Department.

