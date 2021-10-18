Sputnik is live from London, where Sophie Zhang, a former data scientist at Facebook, is testifying in the House of Commons about Facebook’s struggle with online misinformation.According to Zhang, she was fired from the corporation for speaking up about its failure to fight election interference, as well as against the spreading of hate and fake news. The whistleblower also reported "potential criminal violations" by Facebook to the authorities.Her testimony comes just weeks after another whistleblower, Frances Haugen, testified before a US Senate panel urging American authorities to intervene in the "crisis" created by the company and saying that Facebook is unable to address harmful content online.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Facebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons
The former employee is appearing before Parliament as British lawmakers discuss the possibility of adopting the Online Safety Bill, a proposed law that stipulates significant fines on tech companies if they fail to act against illegal content and abuse online.
