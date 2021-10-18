https://sputniknews.com/20211018/facebook-whistleblower-zhang-testifies-before-house-of-commons-1090008536.html

Facebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons

Facebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons

The former employee is appearing before Parliament as British lawmakers discuss the possibility of adopting the Online Safety Bill, a proposed law that... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T13:34+0000

2021-10-18T13:34+0000

2021-10-18T13:34+0000

facebook

whistleblower

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083666051_0:317:3076:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e39b8c48595631b972c0779bd767358f.jpg

Sputnik is live from London, where Sophie Zhang, a former data scientist at Facebook, is testifying in the House of Commons about Facebook’s struggle with online misinformation.According to Zhang, she was fired from the corporation for speaking up about its failure to fight election interference, as well as against the spreading of hate and fake news. The whistleblower also reported "potential criminal violations" by Facebook to the authorities.Her testimony comes just weeks after another whistleblower, Frances Haugen, testified before a US Senate panel urging American authorities to intervene in the "crisis" created by the company and saying that Facebook is unable to address harmful content online.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Facebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons Facebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons 2021-10-18T13:34+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

facebook, whistleblower, uk, видео