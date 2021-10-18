Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Facebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/ex-spy-steele-still-believes-trump-colluded-with-russia-even-after-us-discredited-his-dossier-1090009665.html
Ex-Spy Steele Still Believes Trump Colluded With Russia, Even After US Discredited His Dossier
Ex-Spy Steele Still Believes Trump Colluded With Russia, Even After US Discredited His Dossier
Ex-Spy Steele Still Believes Trump Colluded With Russia, Even After US Discredited His Dossier
2021-10-18T13:51+0000
2021-10-18T13:51+0000
us
christopher steele
fbi
steele dossier
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106049/56/1060495607_0:53:3500:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_fd6756a0494241155da022d3dcb37cf2.jpg
Christopher Steele, the ex-MI6 spy who drafted the notorious dossier, has suddenly emerged from the shadows to defend his creation – one that has long been proven false and largely forgotten (except for maybe the ridiculous claim about Trump's "pee tape" – hard to get this one out of your head).He explains in an interview with the channel ABC that he wanted to "set the record straight" and defend the claims he made in his dossier, compiled in 2016, after being hired by Fusion GPS, which, in turn, was employed by Hillary Clinton and a DNC lawyer.Steele, a former MI6 spy, who had a reputation as being a credible source in the FBI, which received his reports about Trump first hand, insists that an absolute majority of the claims he made in the dossier were correct. He namely had little doubt that the notorious "pee tape" existed – referring to a video that the Kremlin allegedly keeps as "kompromat" against Trump, purportedly showing two prostitutes urinating on a bed at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Moscow in 2013 in front of the would-be US president.Both the Kremlin and Trump himself strongly rejected the claims made by the former spy.Grilled by an ABC host about why this tape was never released then, Steele insisted that it didn't happen because allegedly the Kremlin had no need for it.Steele also strongly defended his claims that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen travelled to Prague in 2016 to meet with Russian officials. These statements were not only rejected by Cohen and Moscow, but also proven to be untrue by the investigative team of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and a 2019 probe by the Justice Department's inspector general.Unreliable Sources and Consequences for FBIDespite being hired to dig up dirt on Trump and his campaign by a private company employed by the DNC, Steele handed over his reports to the FBI, while concealing the identities of his employers and their possible interest in these findings amid the 2016 presidential campaign. The bureau had already opened an investigation into Trump's campaign by the time Steele started handing them over his reports, but the ex-MI6 spy's efforts helped the FBI to secure FISA surveillance warrants for Trump adviser Carter Page.The 2019 investigation by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz showed that Steele admitted that his source, who claimed that Page went to Moscow to discuss the "lifting of western sanctions against Russia" and the release of damaging information about Hillary Clinton, was a "boaster", who might be inclined towards "embellishment". The same probe showed that the FBI failed to present these concerns to the judge issuing the FISA warrants, thus prompting scathing criticism from Horowitz.The FBI eventually broke off its ties with Steele upon realising that he was leaking the same parts of his reports on Trump to the media. However, the former MI6 spy managed to slip his reports to the bureau anyway – through DOJ lawyer Bruce Ohr, whose wife worked at Fusion GPS, the company that hired Steele – thus continuing to affect the FBI's investigation into Trump.The FBI started checking Steele's sources in November 2016, the DOJ inspector general's probe revealed. The bureau then learned from the ex-spy's colleagues that he tended to demonstrate "poor judgment" by "pursuing people with political risk but no intel value". Furthermore, the FBI found out that Steele mainly relied on a "primary sub-source", who was identified as Belarus-born businessman, Sergei Millian.In his interviews with the FBI, Millian revealed that what he told Steele was "just talk", "word of mouth and hearsay" or could be counted as conversations that one has "with friends over beers". The businessman specifically said of the notorious "pee tape" that it was "rumour and speculation" retold "in jest". Millian further noted that many statements made by Steele in his dossier, which was published in full in January 2017 by BuzzFeed, contained "misstated or exaggerated" statements and that the ex-MI6 spy's reports were more "conclusive" than they should have been.Despite these bombshell revelations, Steele was never held accountable over his dossier, which Donald Trump claims has fuelled a years-long "witch hunt" against him by the FBI. The FBI itself also emerged relatively unscathed from the scandal receiving only a reprimand from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz for failing to reveal all the relevant information when applying for FISA surveillance warrants.
https://sputniknews.com/20200925/us-attorney-general-says-sub-source-of-steele-dossier-was-probed-for-alleged-russia-ties-1080566333.html
This failed Spy seems to be mentally very unstable... one who believes his own BS
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106049/56/1060495607_388:0:3500:2334_1920x0_80_0_0_15ef55efbbda699ef53ab59f97e1071f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, christopher steele, fbi, steele dossier

Ex-Spy Steele Still Believes Trump Colluded With Russia, Even After US Discredited His Dossier

13:51 GMT 18.10.2021
© AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PAChristopher Steele, former British intelligence officer in London Tuesday March 7, 2017 where he has spoken to the media for the first time . Steele who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia has returned to work
Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer in London Tuesday March 7, 2017 where he has spoken to the media for the first time . Steele who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia has returned to work - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The claims made in the dossier were used by the FBI to obtain FISA warrants to spy on a member of Trump's 2016 campaign even though the bureau already had reason to believe that Steele's reports were unreliable.
Christopher Steele, the ex-MI6 spy who drafted the notorious dossier, has suddenly emerged from the shadows to defend his creation – one that has long been proven false and largely forgotten (except for maybe the ridiculous claim about Trump's "pee tape" – hard to get this one out of your head).
He explains in an interview with the channel ABC that he wanted to "set the record straight" and defend the claims he made in his dossier, compiled in 2016, after being hired by Fusion GPS, which, in turn, was employed by Hillary Clinton and a DNC lawyer.

"I stand by the work we did, the sources that we had, and the professionalism which we applied to it".

FILE - This Tuesday, March 7, 2017 file photo shows Christopher Steele, the former MI6 agent who set up Orbis Business Intelligence and compiled a dossier on Donald Trump, in London - Sputnik International
Christopher Steele
Former MI6 spy
Steele, a former MI6 spy, who had a reputation as being a credible source in the FBI, which received his reports about Trump first hand, insists that an absolute majority of the claims he made in the dossier were correct. He namely had little doubt that the notorious "pee tape" existed – referring to a video that the Kremlin allegedly keeps as "kompromat" against Trump, purportedly showing two prostitutes urinating on a bed at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Moscow in 2013 in front of the would-be US president.
Both the Kremlin and Trump himself strongly rejected the claims made by the former spy.

"I'm not into golden showers. You know the great thing, our great first lady — 'That one', she said, 'I don't believe that one'".

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. - Sputnik International
Donald Trump
45th US President
Grilled by an ABC host about why this tape was never released then, Steele insisted that it didn't happen because allegedly the Kremlin had no need for it.
Steele also strongly defended his claims that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen travelled to Prague in 2016 to meet with Russian officials. These statements were not only rejected by Cohen and Moscow, but also proven to be untrue by the investigative team of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and a 2019 probe by the Justice Department's inspector general.
"I'm prepared to accept that not everything in the dossier is 100% accurate. I have yet to be convinced that that is one of them […] I think it's so incriminating and demeaning. And the other reason is he might be scared of the consequences", Steele suggested trying to explain why Cohen never confessed to the alleged Prague visit in his extensive guilty plea.

Unreliable Sources and Consequences for FBI

Despite being hired to dig up dirt on Trump and his campaign by a private company employed by the DNC, Steele handed over his reports to the FBI, while concealing the identities of his employers and their possible interest in these findings amid the 2016 presidential campaign. The bureau had already opened an investigation into Trump's campaign by the time Steele started handing them over his reports, but the ex-MI6 spy's efforts helped the FBI to secure FISA surveillance warrants for Trump adviser Carter Page.
The 2019 investigation by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz showed that Steele admitted that his source, who claimed that Page went to Moscow to discuss the "lifting of western sanctions against Russia" and the release of damaging information about Hillary Clinton, was a "boaster", who might be inclined towards "embellishment". The same probe showed that the FBI failed to present these concerns to the judge issuing the FISA warrants, thus prompting scathing criticism from Horowitz.
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinDepartment of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Capitol Hill in Washington
Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Capitol Hill in Washington
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
The FBI eventually broke off its ties with Steele upon realising that he was leaking the same parts of his reports on Trump to the media. However, the former MI6 spy managed to slip his reports to the bureau anyway – through DOJ lawyer Bruce Ohr, whose wife worked at Fusion GPS, the company that hired Steele – thus continuing to affect the FBI's investigation into Trump.
The FBI started checking Steele's sources in November 2016, the DOJ inspector general's probe revealed. The bureau then learned from the ex-spy's colleagues that he tended to demonstrate "poor judgment" by "pursuing people with political risk but no intel value". Furthermore, the FBI found out that Steele mainly relied on a "primary sub-source", who was identified as Belarus-born businessman, Sergei Millian.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr participates in a roundtable discussion about human trafficking at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., September 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2020
US Attorney General Says Sub-Source of Steele Dossier Was Probed for Alleged Russia Ties
25 September 2020, 02:40 GMT
In his interviews with the FBI, Millian revealed that what he told Steele was "just talk", "word of mouth and hearsay" or could be counted as conversations that one has "with friends over beers". The businessman specifically said of the notorious "pee tape" that it was "rumour and speculation" retold "in jest". Millian further noted that many statements made by Steele in his dossier, which was published in full in January 2017 by BuzzFeed, contained "misstated or exaggerated" statements and that the ex-MI6 spy's reports were more "conclusive" than they should have been.
Despite these bombshell revelations, Steele was never held accountable over his dossier, which Donald Trump claims has fuelled a years-long "witch hunt" against him by the FBI. The FBI itself also emerged relatively unscathed from the scandal receiving only a reprimand from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz for failing to reveal all the relevant information when applying for FISA surveillance warrants.
421001
Discuss
Popular comments
This failed Spy seems to be mentally very unstable... one who believes his own BS
Holger H.
18 October, 16:55 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:12 GMT‘We’re Scared’: Migrants Leave Jammu & Kashmir as Militants Target Civilians, Death Toll Rises to 11
14:11 GMTIndia: Mother Donates Part of a Bone to Help Her Osteomyelitis-Infected Daughter Walk Again
14:01 GMTSuper-Efficient? Facebook's AI Technology to Scrap Hate Speech Doesn't Work, Report Says
13:55 GMTSon Of Jamaican Immigrants, Colin Powell Would Go On To Make Bogus Case For US War In Iraq Over WMDs
13:51 GMTEx-Spy Steele Still Believes Trump Colluded With Russia, Even After US Discredited His Dossier
13:49 GMTRaab Slams Hate Speech Against Members of Parliament After Lawmaker Stabbed to Death
13:38 GMTCheers for The Treasury: UK Chancellor Sunak Plans to Scrap Taxes on UK Sparkling Wines and Beer
13:36 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson and MPs Pay Tribute to Sir David Amess
13:34 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons
13:12 GMTFans Mock Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli for His 'Meaningful Diwali' Campaign
13:12 GMT'Blatant Extortionism': India's Opposition Parties Slam BJP Gov't Over High Fuel Prices
12:26 GMTUS Reportedly Wants UK to Do More to Repair Relations With France Amid AUKUS Deal Spat
12:19 GMT2021 Stenin Contest Grand Prix Shared by Reporters From Russia and Turkey
12:17 GMT'Stop Trains': Indian Farmers Protest for Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
12:02 GMTColin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications
11:39 GMTRussia Suspends Its Permanent Rep to NATO, Alliance's Information Office in Moscow
11:18 GMTDutch Frisian National Party Boss Reflects on Meeting With Puigdemont, Talks EU, Local Agenda
11:15 GMTFloods in India's Kerala: Rescue Team Finds Bodies of Mother-Son Hugging Each Other in Debris
11:06 GMTChina May Boost Accuracy of Its Hypersonic Weapons Via AI Technology, Report Says
10:40 GMTReady Player One? Facebook to Hire Thousands of Europeans to Help Create a Metaverse