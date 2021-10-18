https://sputniknews.com/20211018/doj-asks-us-supreme-court-to-re-suspend-texas-anti-abortion-law-after-lower-court-drops-ban-1090018573.html

DOJ Asks US Supreme Court to Re-suspend Texas’ Anti-Abortion Law After Lower Court Drops Ban

DOJ Asks US Supreme Court to Re-suspend Texas’ Anti-Abortion Law After Lower Court Drops Ban

Texas’ controversial “heartbeat” law will return to the US Supreme Court again as the US Department of Justice tries to get the law suspended during... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T20:15+0000

2021-10-18T20:15+0000

2021-10-18T20:15+0000

supreme court

roe v. wade

us department of justice

us

texas

abortion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080967567_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d6a95003e07558cf8bc95bb1b26d6dcd.jpg

The new brief filed on Monday by Acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher asks the Supreme Court to remove a stay put in place by a federal appeals court last week. That stay reversed another order by a US federal judge the week prior, which suspended the law, SB 8, while litigation over its legality was still playing out in the courts.SB 8 was previously at the Supreme Court in early September, when a group of abortion providers and women’s health advocates petitioned the court to block the law from going into effect. The court rejected their petition in a late-night “shadow docket” decision, arousing fury among not only the activists, but also the court’s three-judge liberal minority, who felt the decision had been made too hastily.So-called “heartbeat” laws like SB 8 ostensibly ban abortions once a doctor can detect what abortion opponents describe as a heartbeat; however, the indicator to which they refer isn’t a true heartbeat, but rather electrical signals fired by a group of cells that would eventually develop into the fetus’ heart many weeks later. The law effectively bans abortions as early as six weeks after conception, at a time when the vast majority of women are not yet aware they are even pregnant.SB 8 makes no allowance in its ban for rape or incest; in response to criticisms of the law’s inflexibility, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who signed the bill into law in April, said his administration would “eliminate all rapists” in the state. The law also has an unusual enforcement method, as it allows anyone to sue anyone else for not just performing a banned abortion, but also anyone who “aids and abets” such an abortion - an extremely broad and ill-defined concept.The DOJ’s Monday filing takes up this argument, writing that “SB 8 defies those precedents by banning abortion long before viability - indeed, before many women even realize they are pregnant. Texas is not the first State to question Roe and [Casey v. Planned Parenthood]. But rather than forthrightly defending its law and asking this Court to revisit its decisions, Texas took matters into its own hands by crafting an ‘unprecedented’ structure to thwart judicial review … Texas has, in short, successfully nullified this Court’s decisions within its borders.”On December 1, the high court is also scheduled to hear Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Dobbs, a case dealing with a similar law to Texas’ but in which the court has explicitly been asked to review the legality of the 1973 Roe ruling. In the wake of its September 1 decision on SB 8, abortion advocates fear the court’s conservative majority is now positioned to strike down Roe entirely.In response, Democrats have passed through the US House of Representatives a bill that would codify Roe vs. Wade into federal law, but it is unlikely to pass the Senate, where Democrats lack sufficient votes to break the filibuster that Republicans can use to stonewall the bill’s progress, as they have numerous other bills on US President Joe Biden’s political agenda. As many as 40,000 protesters demonstrated in Washington, DC, in early October in support of the bill and of Roe in general.

us

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

supreme court, roe v. wade, us department of justice, us, texas, abortion