https://sputniknews.com/20211018/chinas-gdp-for-first-three-quarters-of-2021-grew-98-year-on-year-1089999864.html

China's GDP For First Three Quarters of 2021 Grew 9.8% Year-on-Year

China's GDP For First Three Quarters of 2021 Grew 9.8% Year-on-Year

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China's GDP grew 9.8 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2021, as the country's economy has been recovering from the... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T07:13+0000

2021-10-18T07:13+0000

2021-10-18T07:26+0000

gdp

china

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/09/1077270915_0:205:2573:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_5c289e656bc1a4fe2889f7cb9fe58b14.jpg

In the third quarter of this year, China's GDP increased by 4.9 percent year-on-year, which was in line with earlier estimates.Retail sales of consumer goods in China rose 16.4 percent in the first three quarters of 2021, to 31.805 trillion yuan ($4.94 trillion). Online retail sales for the reporting period grew 18.5 percent compared to January-September 2020, reaching 9.187 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion).In the first three quarters of this year, 10.45 million new jobs were created in China, according to the statistics bureau. Urban unemployment stood at 4.9 percent in September 2021, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than in the same period last year.The Chinese government expects an overall GDP growth of over 6 percent in 2021. In the first half of this year, the nation's GDP increased by 12.7 percent (growing 18.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter and 7.9 percent in the second quarter).In 2019, the Chinese economy grew 6 percent. Last year, growth slowed to 2.3 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was the worst performance in 40 years.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

gdp, china, economy