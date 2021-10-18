Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Facebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons
Cheers for The Treasury: UK Chancellor Sunak Plans to Scrap Taxes on UK Sparkling Wines and Beer
Cheers for The Treasury: UK Chancellor Sunak Plans to Scrap Taxes on UK Sparkling Wines and Beer
The development comes less than ten days before the official is to unveil the Autumn Budget, which he hopes will speed up the recovery of Britain’s economy... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak plans to introduce an overhaul of taxes on alcohol, The Sunday Times reported citing allies of the official. According to the outlet, the Treasury deems the current 15-band system complicated and outdated and thus wants to simplify it, a move which may slash prices of UK sparkling wines and beer. Under the proposed plan the tax on UK sparkling wine will be brought in line with still wine, which according to the current rules incurs a £2,98 tax per litre for wine carrying between 5,5 and 15 percent alcohol by volume.The new system will give UK sparkling wine advantage over its more famous rivals Champagne and Prosecco and is expected to slash 83 pence off a bottle, The Sunday Times writes. Beer prices are also expected to go down as Chancellor Sunak is reportedly eyeing a tax cut on kegs delivered to pubs. At the same time, the price of cider may increase as duties on the beverages have remained frozen since 2017, something the Treasury reportedlty plans to change.The new tax system on alcohol may see varying rates depending on where the beverages are purchased with pubs, cafes and restaurants seeing lower rates compared to supermarkets.The proposed measures will be outlined in the Autumn Budget, which the Chancellor said will be unveiled on 27 October. Mr Sunak previously asked government departments to identify "at least 5 percent of savings and efficiencies from their day-to-day budgets" as he is poised to speed up Britain’s economy, which has been damaged by the financial crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The government has already introduced a new social and health tax, which UK authorities would bring 12 billion pounds ($16.2 billion) to the country’s coffers every year.
Cheers for The Treasury: UK Chancellor Sunak Plans to Scrap Taxes on UK Sparkling Wines and Beer

13:38 GMT 18.10.2021
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box outside his office in Downing Street in London
Max Gorbachev
The development comes less than ten days before the official is to unveil the Autumn Budget, which he hopes will speed up the recovery of Britain’s economy from the coronavirus pandemic. Previously the government announced tax hikes, which UK economic think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies, described as "the biggest" in decades.
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak plans to introduce an overhaul of taxes on alcohol, The Sunday Times reported citing allies of the official. According to the outlet, the Treasury deems the current 15-band system complicated and outdated and thus wants to simplify it, a move which may slash prices of UK sparkling wines and beer.

Under the proposed plan the tax on UK sparkling wine will be brought in line with still wine, which according to the current rules incurs a £2,98 tax per litre for wine carrying between 5,5 and 15 percent alcohol by volume.

The new system will give UK sparkling wine advantage over its more famous rivals Champagne and Prosecco and is expected to slash 83 pence off a bottle, The Sunday Times writes. Beer prices are also expected to go down as Chancellor Sunak is reportedly eyeing a tax cut on kegs delivered to pubs. At the same time, the price of cider may increase as duties on the beverages have remained frozen since 2017, something the Treasury reportedlty plans to change.

The new tax system on alcohol may see varying rates depending on where the beverages are purchased with pubs, cafes and restaurants seeing lower rates compared to supermarkets.

The proposed measures will be outlined in the Autumn Budget, which the Chancellor said will be unveiled on 27 October. Mr Sunak previously asked government departments to identify "at least 5 percent of savings and efficiencies from their day-to-day budgets" as he is poised to speed up Britain’s economy, which has been damaged by the financial crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has already introduced a new social and health tax, which UK authorities would bring 12 billion pounds ($16.2 billion) to the country’s coffers every year.
