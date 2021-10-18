Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Torch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/cases-of-psychosis-on-rise-in-england-amid-covid-pandemic--1090001527.html
Cases of Psychosis on Rise in England Amid COVID Pandemic
Cases of Psychosis on Rise in England Amid COVID Pandemic
In a study released in early April, UK scientists argued that research had confirmed their suspicions that a coronavirus diagnosis doesn't only mean... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T09:27+0000
2021-10-18T09:27+0000
england
national health service (nhs)
pandemic
treatment
cases
uk
psychosis
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090000530_0:0:1281:721_1920x0_80_0_0_5ac9ad51fbd139bac20eb36b7d89f87b.jpg
Data from England's National Health Service (NHS) revealed a 75% increase in the number of people referred to mental clinics for their first suspected episode of psychosis between April 2019 and April 2021 amid stresses from the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the data, the increase persisted throughout this past summer, with 12,655 people referred to mental health services in July 2021, a 53% rise from 8,252 in July 2019.This was echoed by England-based charity Rethink Mental Illness, which pointed out that much of the increase in psychosis cases was registered over the last year, in the wake of the first national coronavirus lockdown.Dow warned that the soaring numbers of suspected first episodes of psychosis are a "cause for alarm", adding that with the UK currently "well beyond the first profound shocks of this [COVID] crisis, […] it's deeply concerning that the number of referrals remains so high".The deputy chief executive argued that "this steep rise raises additional concerns about the pressures the younger generation have faced during the [coronavirus] pandemic", which "has had a gamechanging effect on our mental health and it requires a revolutionary response".Psychosis is a condition when people start losing some contact with reality. This might involve seeing or hearing things that other people cannot see or hear (hallucinations) and believing things that are not actually true (delusions).Per guidelines related to those experiencing a suspected first episode of psychosis, they should receive speedy treatment within two weeks.
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/covid-lockdowns-have-led-to-giant-rats-emerging-from-uk-toilets-expert-says-1089441813.html
england
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090000530_0:0:1133:850_1920x0_80_0_0_724ef1e3b03f9f633b94f4988711c564.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
england, national health service (nhs), pandemic, treatment, cases, uk, psychosis, coronavirus, covid-19

Cases of Psychosis on Rise in England Amid COVID Pandemic

09:27 GMT 18.10.2021
CC0 / / Depression
Depression - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In a study released in early April, UK scientists argued that research had confirmed their suspicions that a coronavirus diagnosis doesn't only mean respiratory symptoms, but also involves "psychiatric and neurological problems".
Data from England's National Health Service (NHS) revealed a 75% increase in the number of people referred to mental clinics for their first suspected episode of psychosis between April 2019 and April 2021 amid stresses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the data, the increase persisted throughout this past summer, with 12,655 people referred to mental health services in July 2021, a 53% rise from 8,252 in July 2019.
Rat - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
COVID Lockdowns Have Led to Giant Rats Emerging From UK Toilets, Expert Says
27 September, 10:58 GMT
This was echoed by England-based charity Rethink Mental Illness, which pointed out that much of the increase in psychosis cases was registered over the last year, in the wake of the first national coronavirus lockdown.

The charity's deputy chief executive, Brian Dow, stressed that psychosis "can have a devastating impact on people's lives", which is why "swift access to treatment is vital to prevent further deterioration in people's mental health which could take them years to recover from".

Dow warned that the soaring numbers of suspected first episodes of psychosis are a "cause for alarm", adding that with the UK currently "well beyond the first profound shocks of this [COVID] crisis, […] it's deeply concerning that the number of referrals remains so high".
The deputy chief executive argued that "this steep rise raises additional concerns about the pressures the younger generation have faced during the [coronavirus] pandemic", which "has had a gamechanging effect on our mental health and it requires a revolutionary response".

He called for "dedicated additional funding for mental health and social care" that "must go to frontline services to help meet the new demand, otherwise thousands of people could bear a catastrophic cost".

Psychosis is a condition when people start losing some contact with reality. This might involve seeing or hearing things that other people cannot see or hear (hallucinations) and believing things that are not actually true (delusions).
Per guidelines related to those experiencing a suspected first episode of psychosis, they should receive speedy treatment within two weeks.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:32 GMTSnowden Criticises Telegram for Not Deleting His Fake Account
09:27 GMTCases of Psychosis on Rise in England Amid COVID Pandemic
09:23 GMTChina Denies Testing Hypersonic Missile, Says It Was Space Vehicle Trial
09:04 GMTFirst String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With Technical Gas
08:51 GMTTen Years After Shalit's Release, Chief Campaigner Talks About Battle to Bring IDF Soldier Back Home
08:22 GMTTorch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens
08:18 GMTDenmark to Built World's Tallest, Most Powerful Wind Turbine
07:56 GMT'Mother of Cringe': Twitterwhirl After Greta Thunberg Strikes a Lighter Note at Climate Concert
07:55 GMTBitcoin Surpasses $62,000 For First Time Since April
07:34 GMTTurkey Can Purchase Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters If US Does Not Sell F-16, Official Says
07:22 GMT'Like a 150-Year-Old Museum': Sweden Finds Well-Preserved 19th-Century Cargo Ship
07:13 GMTChina's GDP For First Three Quarters of 2021 Grew 9.8% Year-on-Year
06:53 GMTDenmark Says Non-Western Immigration Cost State Nearly $5 Billion Per Year
06:51 GMTCurrent Energy Crisis Driven by Various Factors, Inter-Regional Competition for Gas, WEC Says
05:52 GMT'He Was Unlucky': David Amess Was Killed 'at Random', Report Says
05:41 GMTMassive Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Kuwait, Causing Several Injuries
05:16 GMTWhereabouts of American Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Remain Unknown, Reports Say
04:24 GMTStudent Opens Fire at School Near Russian City of Perm
03:48 GMTRobert E. Lee Statue Removed From Dallas Emerges at Private Texas Resort - Report
03:17 GMTItalian Police Capture Hundreds of Dead Dormice Intended as Dinner for Mafia - Report