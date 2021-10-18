https://sputniknews.com/20211018/cases-of-psychosis-on-rise-in-england-amid-covid-pandemic--1090001527.html

Cases of Psychosis on Rise in England Amid COVID Pandemic

Cases of Psychosis on Rise in England Amid COVID Pandemic

In a study released in early April, UK scientists argued that research had confirmed their suspicions that a coronavirus diagnosis doesn't only mean... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T09:27+0000

2021-10-18T09:27+0000

2021-10-18T09:27+0000

england

national health service (nhs)

pandemic

treatment

cases

uk

psychosis

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090000530_0:0:1281:721_1920x0_80_0_0_5ac9ad51fbd139bac20eb36b7d89f87b.jpg

Data from England's National Health Service (NHS) revealed a 75% increase in the number of people referred to mental clinics for their first suspected episode of psychosis between April 2019 and April 2021 amid stresses from the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the data, the increase persisted throughout this past summer, with 12,655 people referred to mental health services in July 2021, a 53% rise from 8,252 in July 2019.This was echoed by England-based charity Rethink Mental Illness, which pointed out that much of the increase in psychosis cases was registered over the last year, in the wake of the first national coronavirus lockdown.Dow warned that the soaring numbers of suspected first episodes of psychosis are a "cause for alarm", adding that with the UK currently "well beyond the first profound shocks of this [COVID] crisis, […] it's deeply concerning that the number of referrals remains so high".The deputy chief executive argued that "this steep rise raises additional concerns about the pressures the younger generation have faced during the [coronavirus] pandemic", which "has had a gamechanging effect on our mental health and it requires a revolutionary response".Psychosis is a condition when people start losing some contact with reality. This might involve seeing or hearing things that other people cannot see or hear (hallucinations) and believing things that are not actually true (delusions).Per guidelines related to those experiencing a suspected first episode of psychosis, they should receive speedy treatment within two weeks.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/covid-lockdowns-have-led-to-giant-rats-emerging-from-uk-toilets-expert-says-1089441813.html

england

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

england, national health service (nhs), pandemic, treatment, cases, uk, psychosis, coronavirus, covid-19