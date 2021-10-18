https://sputniknews.com/20211018/bitcoin-surpasses-62000-first-time-since-april-1090000850.html

Bitcoin Surpasses $62,000 First Time Since April

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The bitcoin exchange rate stood at above $62,000 on Monday morning for the first time since April, according to trading data. 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

business

bitcoin

cryptocurrency

Data from the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Binance, showed that bitcoin gained 1.6% to $62,080, as of 04:27 GMT, only 4.5% less than the record high of $64,850, which it reached in April. On Sunday evening, its price was nearing the $63,000 threshold.The CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, displayed Bitcoin's value gaining 1.6% to $62,060.Bitcoin has gained nearly 42% on $43,820 throughout October so far following the 7% decline in September, preceded by some 35% of growth during July and August.

2021

