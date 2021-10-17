Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/you-shall-not-pass-cat-boxes-with-cute-shiba-inu-1089978965.html
You Shall Not Pass: Cat Boxes With Cute Shiba Inu
You Shall Not Pass: Cat Boxes With Cute Shiba Inu
An ancient legend says that one day canines and felines will stop battling one another and become inseparable - but it definitely won't be anytime soon, since... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
cat
dog
videoclub
shiba inu
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089979024_24:0:1347:744_1920x0_80_0_0_780de9ed92d8a34e17dc1e81eb640a2b.png
It seems that this adorable Shiba Inu wants to be friends with a cat, but the feline has other ideas. The kitty stands on its two hind legs and slaps the poor doggo like it's a boxing match, but the Shiba Inu is only distracted for a second.
04:30 GMT 17.10.2021
An ancient legend says that one day canines and felines will stop battling one another and become inseparable - but it definitely won't be anytime soon, since cats and dogs surely live up to the most notorious proverb, describing their constant fighting.
It seems that this adorable Shiba Inu wants to be friends with a cat, but the feline has other ideas. The kitty stands on its two hind legs and slaps the poor doggo like it's a boxing match, but the Shiba Inu is only distracted for a second.
