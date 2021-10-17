You Shall Not Pass: Cat Boxes With Cute Shiba Inu

It seems that this adorable Shiba Inu wants to be friends with a cat, but the feline has other ideas. The kitty stands on its two hind legs and slaps the poor doggo like it's a boxing match, but the Shiba Inu is only distracted for a second.
An ancient legend says that one day canines and felines will stop battling one another and become inseparable - but it definitely won't be anytime soon, since cats and dogs surely live up to the most notorious proverb, describing their constant fighting.
