https://sputniknews.com/20211017/were-watching-you-israels-alleged-killing-of-ex-syrian-mp-might-be-message-to-tehran-damascus-1089984982.html

'We're Watching You': Israel's Alleged Killing of Ex-Syrian MP Might Be Message to Tehran, Damascus

'We're Watching You': Israel's Alleged Killing of Ex-Syrian MP Might Be Message to Tehran, Damascus

On Saturday, Damascus extended its "deepest" condolences to the relatives of Midhat Saleh, accusing Israel of killing the ex-Syrian lawmaker. The Jewish state... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-17T12:38+0000

2021-10-17T12:38+0000

2021-10-17T12:38+0000

israel

iran

golan heights

border

message

war

lawmaker

killing

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089984666_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3b090e271d9b00974b5b0ba3dbea9d8c.jpg

Israel's alleged killing of former Syrian lawmaker Midhat Saleh in the Jewish state-controlled portion of the Golan Heights could indicate a new stage in Tel Aviv's "war against Iranian entrenchment in neighbouring Syria", according to the Associated Press (AP).The news agency cited Yossi Yehoshua, a military correspondent for the Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot, as saying that Saleh "answered directly to the Iranians", an apparent reference to the ex-lawmaker ostensibly being involved in helping Tehran build up its capabilities against Israel in Syria.Ex-Israeli National Security Adviser Giora Eiland, in turn, told the station Army Radio that 54-year-old Saleh allegedly being killed by Israel means that the Jewish state wanted to send a message to the Iranians.He was echoed by Yoel Guzansky, a senior fellow and expert on Iran at the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies, who claimed that Israel's purported killing of Saleh delivers a powerful message to Iran and Syria, warning them against activities near the Israeli border.The comments come after the Syrian government accused Israel of assassinating Saleh on Saturday in the border village of Ein el-Tinneh, where he ran a Syrian government office on Golan Heights affairs.Saleh had spent 12 years in jail in Israel until his release in 1997. He then fled to Syria where he served as a member of the Syrian Parliament until 2005, when he was given the Golan Heights' portfolio by President Bashar Assad.Tehran and Tel Aviv have no diplomatic relations, with Iran refusing to recognise the Jewish state and Israel pledging to do its best to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining a nuclear weapon, among other bilateral barbs.Tel Aviv, for its part, points the finger at Tehran, who, Israel claims, is providing weapons to Damascus as a means of attacking the Jewish state. Iran denies having a military presence in the Arab Republic apart from its advisers sent in at the request of Damascus to help the Syrian government fight terrorist groups.Golan Heights Issue Israel's purported killing of Saleh comes after Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said last month that Tel Aviv is not considering handing over the Jewish state-controlled portion of the Golan Heights to Syria.Israel took control of about 1,200 square kilometres of Syria's Golan Heights in 1967, after launching a preemptive air strike on Egyptian airfields and kicking off the Six-Day War against a coalition of Arab nations including Egypt, Syria, and Jordan.In 1981, Tel Aviv formally extended its sovereignty over the territory, with the UN Security Council unanimously adopting a resolution later that year to declare the move "null and void".US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognising Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights in March 2019, in a move that was rejected by dozens of countries, including America's European allies.The Syrian government has repeatedly stressed that it will never give up its sovereignty over the Golan Heights, warning that it has the legal authority to regain the territory using any means necessary.

https://sputniknews.com/20210725/unusual-warning-israel-reportedly-tells-us-that-iran-is-one-step-away-from-obtaining-nukes-1083460417.html

https://sputniknews.com/20190531/netanyahu-trump-map-twitter-1075517497.html

Lubos Vokoun Sending "messages" via terror acts (and this not being the first or last one) makes Israel a terrorist regime - no-one sane can object this statement. Maybe it is time for other states to communicate with Israel this way - that is the only language it understands and masters. 1

far bat this cowardly ruinous behavior is in the nature of the filthy jew 1

5

israel

iran

golan heights

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

israel, iran, golan heights, border, message, war, lawmaker, killing, syria