International
Vienna Flaunts its 'Explicit' Artworks on OnlyFans Amid Censorship on Nudes
17.10.2021
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
The Austrian Capital’s tourist board rails against censorship of art and turns to using the adults-only online platform OnlyFans to fully showcase the most ‘explicit’ works of art.
Centuries back, the Vienna Secession movement paved the way for a new freedom of art — promoting modern art at every level of society by presenting exhibitions free from the strict guidelines of Vienna’s annual salon.
To honor the movement and protest against platforms’ ongoing censorship of its art museum and galleries, Vienna’s tourism board has reportedly found a new site for artistic expression free from censorship — the adults-only platform OnlyFans — a social network that permits depictions of nudity.
"Vienna and its art institutions are among the casualties of this new wave of prudishness," and stated that's why they decided to put "the capital's world-famous 'explicit' artworks on OnlyFans," said the tourism board.
“The battle against censorship still rages on: with the rise of social media, bans like these are back in headlines once again. Major social media channels like Instagram and Facebook have nudity and 'lewd' content firmly in their sights."
The ancient art is being presented from four of Vienna's most revered museums, including the Albertina Museum and the Leopold Museum, who have recently faced issues when posting their artwork to social accounts.
Tik Tok reportedly suspended and later blocked Albertina Museum’s account in July, for displaying works of art by Japanese artist and photographer Nobuyoshi Araki that displayed a partially-obscured breast.
Vienna's tourist board gave praise to the uncensored nature of OnlyFans and said that the platform "shook up social media by giving creators a platform where they could freely share nude and pornographic content with subscribers."
As a perk, people who subscribe to the account on OnlyFans will receive a free Vienna city card or a free ticket to any of the featured museums where "uncensored works of art in question can be seen in the flesh."
