Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/venezuelan-government-says-talks-with-opposition-halted-over-saabs-extradition-to-us-1089994492.html
Venezuelan Government Says Talks With Opposition Halted Over Saab’s Extradition to US
Venezuelan Government Says Talks With Opposition Halted Over Saab’s Extradition to US
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan government is suspending its participation in talks with the opposition over the extradition of Venezuelan diplomat Alex... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-17T22:14+0000
2021-10-17T22:14+0000
us
sanctions
extradition
opposition
talks
human rights
venezuela
cape verde
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089994454_0:109:3072:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_85c9810f1347f991f99cf20c185dc669.jpg
"Our delegation announces that it is suspending its participation in the dialogue at the negotiations table. Consequently, we will not attend the round that was to begin tomorrow, October 17, in Mexico City, as a profound expression of our protest against the brutal aggression against … our delegate Alex Saab," Rodriguez said in a Saturday statement broadcast by VTV.Saab, who had been detained in Cape Verde since June 2020, left the country on Saturday aboard a plane bound for the United States. Venezuelan Vice President of Communication, Culture and Tourism Alfred Nazareth called Saab’s extradition "kidnapping" and accused Cape Verde of violating Saab’s human rights for nearly 500 days, during his arbitrary detention without an arrest warrant or due process.Saab was en route to Iran on a humanitarian mission for the Venezuela government when he was arrested during a fuel stop in Cape Verde last year, on a US extradition warrant connected to accusations of Iran sanctions violations. In September, the Constitutional Court of Cape Verde rejected an appeal by Saab's lawyers, thereby supporting his extradition to the United States.Also last month, the Venezuelan government officially included Saab in its delegation to the talks with the opposition.The Venezuelan government and the opposition signed a memorandum to seek the resolution of the ongoing political crisis in the country on August 13. The memorandum was signed at the first round of negotiations between the government and the opposition in Mexico City. The third round of talks concluded at the end of September.
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/crimes-against-humanity-venezuelas-vp-says-us-blocked-5-billion-covid-19-loan-from-imf-1089755636.html
us
cape verde
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089994454_307:0:3038:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_64e57478bcbb3c0fd6d9c0bf481cdf92.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, sanctions, extradition, opposition, talks, human rights, venezuela, cape verde

Venezuelan Government Says Talks With Opposition Halted Over Saab’s Extradition to US

22:14 GMT 17.10.2021
© REUTERS / LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIAPeople gather in support of Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman and Venezuelan government envoy who was extradited from Cape Verde to the U.S. on charges of money laundering, in Caracas, Venezuela October 17, 2021.
People gather in support of Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman and Venezuelan government envoy who was extradited from Cape Verde to the U.S. on charges of money laundering, in Caracas, Venezuela October 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© REUTERS / LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan government is suspending its participation in talks with the opposition over the extradition of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab from Cape Verde to the United States, President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez has announced.
"Our delegation announces that it is suspending its participation in the dialogue at the negotiations table. Consequently, we will not attend the round that was to begin tomorrow, October 17, in Mexico City, as a profound expression of our protest against the brutal aggression against … our delegate Alex Saab," Rodriguez said in a Saturday statement broadcast by VTV.
Saab, who had been detained in Cape Verde since June 2020, left the country on Saturday aboard a plane bound for the United States. Venezuelan Vice President of Communication, Culture and Tourism Alfred Nazareth called Saab’s extradition "kidnapping" and accused Cape Verde of violating Saab’s human rights for nearly 500 days, during his arbitrary detention without an arrest warrant or due process.
Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez speaks during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela January 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
‘Crimes Against Humanity’: Venezuela’s VP Says US ‘Blocked’ $5 Billion COVID-19 Loan from IMF
8 October, 00:56 GMT
Saab was en route to Iran on a humanitarian mission for the Venezuela government when he was arrested during a fuel stop in Cape Verde last year, on a US extradition warrant connected to accusations of Iran sanctions violations. In September, the Constitutional Court of Cape Verde rejected an appeal by Saab's lawyers, thereby supporting his extradition to the United States.
Also last month, the Venezuelan government officially included Saab in its delegation to the talks with the opposition.
The Venezuelan government and the opposition signed a memorandum to seek the resolution of the ongoing political crisis in the country on August 13. The memorandum was signed at the first round of negotiations between the government and the opposition in Mexico City. The third round of talks concluded at the end of September.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:14 GMTVenezuelan Government Says Talks With Opposition Halted Over Saab’s Extradition to US
22:11 GMTCleaner Queen: Buckingham Palace Looks for Daily Janitor With 'Good Time Management Skills'
21:16 GMTTexas' Abbott Says Biden's 'Catastrophic Border Policies' Abandoned Citizens Near Border
21:10 GMTTransportation Secretary Buttigieg Defends Taking Parental Leave Amid Supply-Chain Crisis
20:35 GMTCollege Professor's Car Stolen During Lecture on Crime in Albuquerque - Report
20:30 GMTChinese Army Newspaper Urges 'People's War' Against CIA Infiltration
19:35 GMTOnly In for Illegal Aliens? Dems Refuse to Admit 80,000 Qualified Workers Without Immigration Reform
19:18 GMTVideo: Pennsylvania Mall on Lockdown After Shots Fired, 'Several' People Injured - Reports
18:51 GMT'Just Stop & Do No Harm': Why Biden's $3.5 Trillion Bill Will Hurt US Economy for Generations
18:25 GMTNetizens Sceptical Over Results of Joe Biden’s Physical Test as WH Says POTUS to Be Examined 'Soon'
18:16 GMTFamily of Murdered MP Sir David Amess Thank Well-Wishers for Tributes
17:57 GMTEx-US Air Force Captain Says UFOs Are Alien and Want to Send Message to Humans About Nuclear Weapons
17:56 GMTRussia’s Team Spirit Wins The International Dota 2 Championship for First Time
17:28 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Says Iran Brings Violence, Instability to 'Every Place It Goes'
17:03 GMTUK Home Secretary Hints at Banning Online Anonymity in Wake of MP’s Murder
16:42 GMTUS-India Begin Military Drills in Alaska, With Fun Games, Kabaddi & Snowball Fight Hogging Limelight
16:33 GMTThe Holmfield Hum: Mysterious Sound Continues Tormenting Residents One Year Later
16:31 GMTNewcastle-Tottenham Football Match Suspended Over Medical Emergency
15:47 GMTEarth Surrounded by Huge Magnetic Tunnel, New Study Claims
15:43 GMTRussian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie on ISS