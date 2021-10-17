https://sputniknews.com/20211017/us-coast-guard-investigating-container-ship-suspected-in-california-oil-spill-1089994739.html

US Coast Guard Investigating Container Ship Suspected in California Oil Spill

US Coast Guard Investigating Container Ship Suspected in California Oil Spill

WASHINGTON, October 18 (Sputnik) - The US Coast Guard says its representatives have boarded a ship that is suspected of causing a major pipeline oil spill off... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-17T22:52+0000

2021-10-17T22:52+0000

2021-10-17T22:52+0000

us

oil spill

california

crude oil

coast

oil pipeline

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089994714_0:487:2730:2023_1920x0_80_0_0_caee0fcaec3ff51a65e7f87fad6b5a6a.jpg

"U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) marine casualty investigators boarded the container ship MSC DANIT, Saturday, in the Port of Long Beach," the coast guard said in a statement.According to the Saturday release, coast guard investigators have determined that Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) DANIT was involved in a January 25, 2021, anchor-dragging incident, which is believed to have resulted in oil pipeline damage.The oil leak, first reported on October 1, caused the spilling of roughly 25,000 - 132,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern California near Los Angeles.The US coast guard says the Orange County oil pipeline spill remains under investigation, as multiple scenarios are being considered.

Rokenbok Sounds like a shitty pipeline if you can damage it by an anchor. Poorly engineered and should have been anticipated. Hope Nordstream II has protection.

1

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, oil spill, california, crude oil, coast, oil pipeline