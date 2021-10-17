Registration was successful!
Three Dead in Knife Incident in Arkansas, Police Say
Three Dead in Knife Incident in Arkansas, Police Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least three people, including a teenager, died in a knife attack incident in Arkansas, the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD)... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
"At least 3 people are dead in block of 2800 Tilles Ave. An FSPD officer fired his weapon defending himself from a knife attack and is in surgery at this time," the police said on Twitter on Sunday.According to FSPD, the Arkansas State Police is now investigating the officer-involved shooting.Fort Smith city police chief Danny Baker told reporters as cited by NBC News on Sunday that the suspect was hitting his 15-year-old son in the head and face with a rock when the officer who responded to a report arrived on the scene.The suspect stabbed the officer in the throat and neck when he ordered him to stop. The officer then fired his weapon at the suspect, killing him, Baker said.The teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital and police found the body of a 42-year-old woman, stabbed repeatedly, in a home nearby.
arkansas, us, police, stabbing, knife attack, officer

Three Dead in Knife Incident in Arkansas, Police Say

23:08 GMT 17.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Tony Webster / Police Line Do Not Cross
Police Line Do Not Cross - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Tony Webster / Police Line Do Not Cross
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least three people, including a teenager, died in a knife attack incident in Arkansas, the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) informs.
"At least 3 people are dead in block of 2800 Tilles Ave. An FSPD officer fired his weapon defending himself from a knife attack and is in surgery at this time," the police said on Twitter on Sunday.
According to FSPD, the Arkansas State Police is now investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Fort Smith city police chief Danny Baker told reporters as cited by NBC News on Sunday that the suspect was hitting his 15-year-old son in the head and face with a rock when the officer who responded to a report arrived on the scene.
The suspect stabbed the officer in the throat and neck when he ordered him to stop. The officer then fired his weapon at the suspect, killing him, Baker said.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital and police found the body of a 42-year-old woman, stabbed repeatedly, in a home nearby.
