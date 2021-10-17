https://sputniknews.com/20211017/ten-years-after-infamous-shalit-interview-egyptian-journo-recalls-first-encounter-with-idf-soldier-1089980347.html

Ten Years After Infamous Shalit Interview, Egyptian Journo Recalls First Encounter With IDF Soldier

Ten Years After Infamous Shalit Interview, Egyptian Journo Recalls First Encounter With IDF Soldier

Shahira Amin has faced harsh criticism since her interview in 2011. Many Egyptians accused her of preferring an Israeli soldier over Palestinian inmates...

Shahira Amin, one of Egypt's most prominent journalists, vividly remembers that day in October 2011 when she received a phone call from the Ministry of Information telling her that she would soon be given a scoop.Amin could easily guess what "scoop" the ministry was referring to. At the time, Israel and Hamas, an Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip, had agreed upon a prisoner swap deal in which the Jewish state would receive IDF soldier Gilad Shalit in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails on terrorism charges.Cairo had mediated that deal.Exciting ProspectThe Egyptian journalist was excited at the thought of interviewing the newly-released Palestinian prisoners and she was eager to talk to their families, who hadn't seen their loved ones for ages.But when she reached Rafah, she was informed by the Ministry of Information that the freed Palestinians would be interviewed by a colleague, while she would be given the chance to do a one-on-one sit-down with Gilad Shalit himself. The journalist still doesn't know why she was chosen for the job. She was not prepared by the Egyptian authorities. Neither was she briefed about which questions to ask, but she embraced the opportunity.The interview didn't last long. When Shalit was brought into the room, where she and her cameraman were waiting, he looked frail, pale, and tired. He was weak and when he spoke, his voice was hardly audible.Shalit was captured by Palestinian militants in 2006 after the latter penetrated Israeli territory via a tunnel and attacked an IDF post close to the Kerem Shalom crossing. That raid killed two Israeli soldiers and two Palestinian militants. Shalit himself was injured and was taken to the Gaza Strip, where he was held in difficult conditions at an unknown location for five years.Amin didn't want to add to his nightmare, especially because Shalit's captors, militants from the Ezzeddin al-Qassam Brigades were present in the room and they were armed.Shalit first responded in English. He then switched to Hebrew and Amin used an interpreter to communicate with the IDF soldier.Harsh ResponseWhen the interview finally aired, Amin came under fire. Many Egyptians accused her of giving precedence to an Israeli soldier instead of the Palestinians.The Israeli media raved about her "inhumanity and brutality". They accused her of using Shalit's fragile situation to score journalistic points and even called her "an enemy of Israel".Amin, however, says those accusations were far from the truth.

