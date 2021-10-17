Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/ten-years-after-infamous-shalit-interview-egyptian-journo-recalls-first-encounter-with-idf-soldier-1089980347.html
Ten Years After Infamous Shalit Interview, Egyptian Journo Recalls First Encounter With IDF Soldier
Ten Years After Infamous Shalit Interview, Egyptian Journo Recalls First Encounter With IDF Soldier
Shahira Amin has faced harsh criticism since her interview in 2011. Many Egyptians accused her of preferring an Israeli soldier over Palestinian inmates... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-17T07:32+0000
2021-10-17T07:32+0000
egypt
middle east
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089980322_0:0:1800:1014_1920x0_80_0_0_febadbfd509daf6126dc8dddb0de1d91.jpg
Shahira Amin, one of Egypt's most prominent journalists, vividly remembers that day in October 2011 when she received a phone call from the Ministry of Information telling her that she would soon be given a scoop.Amin could easily guess what "scoop" the ministry was referring to. At the time, Israel and Hamas, an Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip, had agreed upon a prisoner swap deal in which the Jewish state would receive IDF soldier Gilad Shalit in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails on terrorism charges.Cairo had mediated that deal.Exciting ProspectThe Egyptian journalist was excited at the thought of interviewing the newly-released Palestinian prisoners and she was eager to talk to their families, who hadn't seen their loved ones for ages.But when she reached Rafah, she was informed by the Ministry of Information that the freed Palestinians would be interviewed by a colleague, while she would be given the chance to do a one-on-one sit-down with Gilad Shalit himself. The journalist still doesn't know why she was chosen for the job. She was not prepared by the Egyptian authorities. Neither was she briefed about which questions to ask, but she embraced the opportunity.The interview didn't last long. When Shalit was brought into the room, where she and her cameraman were waiting, he looked frail, pale, and tired. He was weak and when he spoke, his voice was hardly audible.Shalit was captured by Palestinian militants in 2006 after the latter penetrated Israeli territory via a tunnel and attacked an IDF post close to the Kerem Shalom crossing. That raid killed two Israeli soldiers and two Palestinian militants. Shalit himself was injured and was taken to the Gaza Strip, where he was held in difficult conditions at an unknown location for five years.Amin didn't want to add to his nightmare, especially because Shalit's captors, militants from the Ezzeddin al-Qassam Brigades were present in the room and they were armed.Shalit first responded in English. He then switched to Hebrew and Amin used an interpreter to communicate with the IDF soldier.Harsh ResponseWhen the interview finally aired, Amin came under fire. Many Egyptians accused her of giving precedence to an Israeli soldier instead of the Palestinians.The Israeli media raved about her "inhumanity and brutality". They accused her of using Shalit's fragile situation to score journalistic points and even called her "an enemy of Israel".Amin, however, says those accusations were far from the truth.
egypt
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089980322_103:0:1764:1246_1920x0_80_0_0_9f1189bd10281332625eeb5cf93f0ece.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
egypt, middle east, israel

Ten Years After Infamous Shalit Interview, Egyptian Journo Recalls First Encounter With IDF Soldier

07:32 GMT 17.10.2021
© AFP 2021Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit saluting in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (unseen) as he arrives by helicopter at the Tel Nof airbase near Tel Aviv on 18 October 2011, following his release following 5 years of Hamas captivity under a landmark Egyptian-mediated deal that will see Israel release a total of 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.
Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit saluting in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (unseen) as he arrives by helicopter at the Tel Nof airbase near Tel Aviv on 18 October 2011, following his release following 5 years of Hamas captivity under a landmark Egyptian-mediated deal that will see Israel release a total of 1,027 Palestinian prisoners. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© AFP 2021
Subscribe
Shahira Amin has faced harsh criticism since her interview in 2011. Many Egyptians accused her of preferring an Israeli soldier over Palestinian inmates, whereas the Israeli press slammed her for putting Shalit through an ordeal.
Shahira Amin, one of Egypt's most prominent journalists, vividly remembers that day in October 2011 when she received a phone call from the Ministry of Information telling her that she would soon be given a scoop.
Amin could easily guess what "scoop" the ministry was referring to. At the time, Israel and Hamas, an Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip, had agreed upon a prisoner swap deal in which the Jewish state would receive IDF soldier Gilad Shalit in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails on terrorism charges.
Cairo had mediated that deal.

Exciting Prospect

The Egyptian journalist was excited at the thought of interviewing the newly-released Palestinian prisoners and she was eager to talk to their families, who hadn't seen their loved ones for ages.

"I was in Vienna attending the WAN-Ifra conference but when I received the call [from the ministry], I returned to Cairo, and the following day I went straight to Rafah, where the prisoners' exchange would take place".

But when she reached Rafah, she was informed by the Ministry of Information that the freed Palestinians would be interviewed by a colleague, while she would be given the chance to do a one-on-one sit-down with Gilad Shalit himself.
The journalist still doesn't know why she was chosen for the job. She was not prepared by the Egyptian authorities. Neither was she briefed about which questions to ask, but she embraced the opportunity.

"What could I ask someone who has just been released? Nothing much really. You want them to describe how they felt at that moment, whether he knew that he would eventually be released, how he was treated by his captors, and what his plans were once he gets home".

The interview didn't last long. When Shalit was brought into the room, where she and her cameraman were waiting, he looked frail, pale, and tired. He was weak and when he spoke, his voice was hardly audible.

"My first thought was that I thought what a terrible ordeal for him and his family that must have been".

Shalit was captured by Palestinian militants in 2006 after the latter penetrated Israeli territory via a tunnel and attacked an IDF post close to the Kerem Shalom crossing. That raid killed two Israeli soldiers and two Palestinian militants. Shalit himself was injured and was taken to the Gaza Strip, where he was held in difficult conditions at an unknown location for five years.
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEMA masked Palestinian boy looks on as Hamas militant take part in a protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2021
A masked Palestinian boy looks on as Hamas militant take part in a protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
A masked Palestinian boy looks on as Hamas militant take part in a protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
Amin didn't want to add to his nightmare, especially because Shalit's captors, militants from the Ezzeddin al-Qassam Brigades were present in the room and they were armed.

"I asked Shalit if he would agree to talk to me. If he had said no, I wouldn't have pressured him but he said he would and asked to keep it short because he wanted to go home. I then noticed that his captors were still in the room. I insisted they left. I wouldn't conduct the interview in their presence. And they did leave".

Shalit first responded in English. He then switched to Hebrew and Amin used an interpreter to communicate with the IDF soldier.

"During the interview, I noticed how uncomfortable he was, I told the translator I would stop there, as he was exhausted. The interview was aired unedited and you could actually hear me saying that on tape".

Harsh Response

When the interview finally aired, Amin came under fire. Many Egyptians accused her of giving precedence to an Israeli soldier instead of the Palestinians.
The Israeli media raved about her "inhumanity and brutality". They accused her of using Shalit's fragile situation to score journalistic points and even called her "an enemy of Israel".
Amin, however, says those accusations were far from the truth.

"I am neither brutal nor inhumane. I am a journalist who seeks the truth. So many lives have been lost in this [the Israeli-Palestinian] conflict. So much blood has been shed. But to have lasting peace, we need justice for all. We need a viable Palestinian state living side by side with Israel".

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:32 GMTTen Years After Infamous Shalit Interview, Egyptian Journo Recalls First Encounter With IDF Soldier
06:10 GMTReports Reveal Name of Suspect in Sir David Amess' Shocking Assassination
06:02 GMTJapan's New Prime Minister Visits Crippled Fukushima Nuclear Plant
05:46 GMTBoris Johnson, Chancellor Sunak Reportedly at Odds Over Cost of UK Moving to Carbon-Free Economy
04:59 GMTSoyuz Spacecraft With First Feature Film Crew in Space Returns to Earth
04:30 GMTYou Shall Not Pass: Cat Boxes With Cute Shiba Inu
03:54 GMTFormer UT Professor Offered Job Back After Being Cleared of Inappropriate Ties With Beijing
02:53 GMTBiden Says It Is Harder Than Ever to be a Cop in America
02:52 GMTChina Tested New Space Capability With Hypersonic Missile in August - Report
01:49 GMTSoyuz Spacecraft With Film Crew Leaving International Space Station
00:33 GMTVienna Flaunts its ‘Explicit’ Artworks on OnlyFans Amid Censorship on Nudes
YesterdayVenezuelan Government to Suspend Negotiations With Opposition Over Extradition of Alex Saab to US
YesterdaySyria Accuses Israel of Killing Head of Cabinet’s Golan Affairs Office - Reports
YesterdayRobert Durst on Ventilator Battling COVID-19, Amid Life Sentence, Lawyer Says
YesterdayBill Clinton to Remain Hospitalised Until Sunday - Spokesman
YesterdayTexas Senate Passes Athlete Bill Targeting Transgender Youth
YesterdayNew Satellite Images Reportedly Show That Trump's Scotland Golf Course Wrecked a Sand Dune System
YesterdayAt Least 10 People Dead, 18 Missing in India's Kerala Due to Bad Weather - Reports
YesterdayPablo Escobar's 'Cocaine Hippos' Breeding Out of Control
YesterdayIsraeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports