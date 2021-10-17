https://sputniknews.com/20211017/soyuz-spacecraft-with-first-feature-film-crew-in-space-returns-back-to-earth-1089979163.html

Soyuz Spacecraft With First Feature Film Crew in Space Returns to Earth

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying the film crew of "The Challenge", the first professional feature film in space, has landed in...

Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on 5 October to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge".Peresild and Shipenko touched down on Earth together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy at 07:35 Moscow time on Sunday (04:35 GMT). According to Roscosmos, the three are feeling fine.

