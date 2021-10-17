Soyuz Spacecraft With First Feature Film Crew in Space Returns to Earth

Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on 5 October to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge".Peresild and Shipenko touched down on Earth together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy at 07:35 Moscow time on Sunday (04:35 GMT). According to Roscosmos, the three are feeling fine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying the film crew of "The Challenge", the first professional feature film in space, has landed in Kazakhstan, the Russian space agency Roscosmos says.
"TOUCHDOWN! Welcome home, @novitskiy_iss, Klim and Julia!", Roscosmos said on Twitter, where the landing was broadcast live on Sunday morning.