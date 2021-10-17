Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/soyuz-spacecraft-with-first-feature-film-crew-in-space-returns-back-to-earth-1089979163.html
Soyuz Spacecraft With First Feature Film Crew in Space Returns to Earth
Soyuz Spacecraft With First Feature Film Crew in Space Returns to Earth
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying the film crew of "The Challenge", the first professional feature film in space, has landed in... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-17T04:59+0000
2021-10-17T05:13+0000
russia
russian federal space agency roscosmos
international space station (iss)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107012/46/1070124610_0:179:3032:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_8ea4435be3c922b8f227fbfb8d42e64d.jpg
Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on 5 October to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge".Peresild and Shipenko touched down on Earth together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy at 07:35 Moscow time on Sunday (04:35 GMT). According to Roscosmos, the three are feeling fine.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107012/46/1070124610_140:0:2892:2064_1920x0_80_0_0_f959a377aecffd192be532d8a528c52d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian federal space agency roscosmos, international space station (iss)

Soyuz Spacecraft With First Feature Film Crew in Space Returns to Earth

04:59 GMT 17.10.2021 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 17.10.2021)
© NASA . handoutISS astronauts adjust truss above New Zealand
ISS astronauts adjust truss above New Zealand - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© NASA . handout
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying the film crew of "The Challenge", the first professional feature film in space, has landed in Kazakhstan, the Russian space agency Roscosmos says.

"TOUCHDOWN! Welcome home, @novitskiy_iss, Klim and Julia!", Roscosmos said on Twitter, where the landing was broadcast live on Sunday morning.

Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on 5 October to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge".
Peresild and Shipenko touched down on Earth together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy at 07:35 Moscow time on Sunday (04:35 GMT). According to Roscosmos, the three are feeling fine.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:59 GMTSoyuz Spacecraft With First Feature Film Crew in Space Returns to Earth
04:30 GMTYou Shall Not Pass: Cat Boxes With Cute Shiba Inu
03:54 GMTFormer UT Professor Offered Job Back After Being Cleared of Inappropriate Ties With Beijing
02:53 GMTBiden Says It Is Harder Than Ever to be a Cop in America
02:52 GMTChina Tested New Space Capability With Hypersonic Missile in August - Report
01:49 GMTSoyuz Spacecraft With Film Crew Leaving International Space Station
00:33 GMTVienna Flaunts its ‘Explicit’ Artworks on OnlyFans Amid Censorship on Nudes
YesterdayVenezuelan Government to Suspend Negotiations With Opposition Over Extradition of Alex Saab to US
YesterdaySyria Accuses Israel of Killing Head of Cabinet’s Golan Affairs Office - Reports
YesterdayRobert Durst on Ventilator Battling COVID-19, Amid Life Sentence, Lawyer Says
YesterdayBill Clinton to Remain Hospitalised Until Sunday - Spokesman
YesterdayTexas Senate Passes Athlete Bill Targeting Transgender Youth
YesterdayNew Satellite Images Reportedly Show That Trump's Scotland Golf Course Wrecked a Sand Dune System
YesterdayAt Least 10 People Dead, 18 Missing in India's Kerala Due to Bad Weather - Reports
YesterdayPablo Escobar's 'Cocaine Hippos' Breeding Out of Control
YesterdayIsraeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports
YesterdayMacron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - Office
YesterdayTrump Says Results in Arizona County Should Be Decertified Amid Precinct’s 100.6% Ballot Return Rate
YesterdayNew Projections for Our Planet's Future Climate Pain 'Earth Alien to Humans'
Yesterday'Two-Word Vulgarism': Anti-Biden Graffiti Spotted in POTUS' Home State