International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/soyuz-spacecraft-with-film-crew-leaving-international-space-station-1089978110.html
Soyuz Spacecraft With Film Crew Leaving International Space Station
Soyuz Spacecraft With Film Crew Leaving International Space Station
MOSCOW, October 17 (Sputnik) - The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying "The Challenge" film crew is leaving the International Space Station (ISS) and is heading...
The Soyuz spacecraft has already undocked from the Nauka module. The landing is expected at around 07:35 Moscow time on Sunday (04:35 GMT), 146 kilometers (91 miles) southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezqazghan.Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko arrived on the ISS on October 5 to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge."
Soyuz Spacecraft With Film Crew Leaving International Space Station

01:49 GMT 17.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 17 (Sputnik) - The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying "The Challenge" film crew is leaving the International Space Station (ISS) and is heading back to Earth, according to the live broadcast from the Russian space agency, Roscosmos.
The Soyuz spacecraft has already undocked from the Nauka module. The landing is expected at around 07:35 Moscow time on Sunday (04:35 GMT), 146 kilometers (91 miles) southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezqazghan.
In this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Soyuz 2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is prepared for launch on a launchpad, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
Soyuz MS-19 With Russian 'Movie' Crew Docking With ISS
5 October, 08:42 GMT
Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko arrived on the ISS on October 5 to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge."
