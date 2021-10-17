https://sputniknews.com/20211017/soyuz-spacecraft-with-film-crew-leaving-international-space-station-1089978110.html

Soyuz Spacecraft With Film Crew Leaving International Space Station

Soyuz Spacecraft With Film Crew Leaving International Space Station

MOSCOW, October 17 (Sputnik) - The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying "The Challenge" film crew is leaving the International Space Station (ISS) and is heading... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-17T01:49+0000

2021-10-17T01:49+0000

2021-10-17T01:49+0000

russia

space

soyuz ms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082666090_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_20c5f7ba5b935b26974a42ab05baf666.jpg

The Soyuz spacecraft has already undocked from the Nauka module. The landing is expected at around 07:35 Moscow time on Sunday (04:35 GMT), 146 kilometers (91 miles) southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezqazghan.Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko arrived on the ISS on October 5 to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge."

https://sputniknews.com/20211005/soyuz-ms-19-lifts-off-from-baikonur-making-russia-first-to-launch-cinema-crew-into-space-1089670616.html

russia

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, space, soyuz ms