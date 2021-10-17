https://sputniknews.com/20211017/shopping-center-evacuated-in-londons-stratford-district-over-fire-1089988329.html

Shopping Center Evacuated in London's Stratford District Over Fire

LONDON (Sputnik) - A fire broke out in a shopping center in London's Stratford district, prompting its evacuation, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a shop on Montifichet Road in Stratford. Firefighters tackled a small fire within a shop on the first floor of a shopping centre. The shopping centre was evacuated and no injuries were reported," the LFB said in a statement.The firefighting brigade was called at around 10 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT), the statement read, adding that the blaze was taken under control by 11:44.An investigation was launched into the incident to establish the cause of the fire.

