International
Shopping Center Evacuated in London's Stratford District Over Fire
Shopping Center Evacuated in London's Stratford District Over Fire
LONDON (Sputnik) - A fire broke out in a shopping center in London's Stratford district, prompting its evacuation, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
"Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a shop on Montifichet Road in Stratford. Firefighters tackled a small fire within a shop on the first floor of a shopping centre. The shopping centre was evacuated and no injuries were reported," the LFB said in a statement.The firefighting brigade was called at around 10 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT), the statement read, adding that the blaze was taken under control by 11:44.An investigation was launched into the incident to establish the cause of the fire.
london, fire, uk

Shopping Center Evacuated in London's Stratford District Over Fire

14:49 GMT 17.10.2021 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 17.10.2021)
Firefighters in London (File)
Firefighters in London (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Andy Thornley / Firefighters
LONDON (Sputnik) - A fire broke out in a shopping center in London's Stratford district, prompting its evacuation, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Sunday.
"Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a shop on Montifichet Road in Stratford. Firefighters tackled a small fire within a shop on the first floor of a shopping centre. The shopping centre was evacuated and no injuries were reported," the LFB said in a statement.
The firefighting brigade was called at around 10 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT), the statement read, adding that the blaze was taken under control by 11:44.
An investigation was launched into the incident to establish the cause of the fire.
