Russia’s Team Spirit Wins The International Dota 2 Championship for First Time

Russia’s Team Spirit, which unites cyber athletes from across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), has emerged victorious in the final of The International 10 Dota 2 championship, defeating China’s PSG.LGD. The two teams clashed in an intense battle and were tied 2-2 ahead of the final map that decided who would win the $18.2 million price. PSG.LGD won $5.2 million, securing the second place.
This year’s championship marks the first time a Russia-based team made it to the semi-finals and the grand finale of the prestigious global tournament organised by the game's developer, Valve.
