Russia’s Team Spirit Wins The International Dota 2 Championship for First Time

This year's championship marks the first time a Russia-based team made it to the semi-finals and the grand finale of the prestigious global tournament...

Russia’s Team Spirit, which unites cyber athletes from across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), has emerged victorious in the final of The International 10 Dota 2 championship, defeating China’s PSG.LGD. The two teams clashed in an intense battle and were tied 2-2 ahead of the final map that decided who would win the $18.2 million price. PSG.LGD won $5.2 million, securing the second place.

2021

News

