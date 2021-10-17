https://sputniknews.com/20211017/russian-space-agency-chief-calls-space-flight-of-film-crew-successful-1089982629.html

Russian Space Agency Chief Calls Film Crew's Space Flight Successful

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that the space mission of the "The Challenge" film crew was a solid five. 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft brought back actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy on 17 October at 7:35 a.m. Moscow time (4:35 a.m. GMT).Speaking to reporters after the landing, Peresild noted that she felt sad her space adventure had ended so soon.The film crew arrived at the International Space Station on 5 October to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge". Peresild was chosen among more than 3,000 applicants to be the actress to fly into outer space.

