https://sputniknews.com/20211017/russian-space-agency-chief-calls-space-flight-of-film-crew-successful-1089982629.html
Russian Space Agency Chief Calls Film Crew's Space Flight Successful
Russian Space Agency Chief Calls Film Crew's Space Flight Successful
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that the space mission of the "The Challenge" film crew was a solid five.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082406290_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_06cf78651141879fca9f88f734000ce8.jpg
The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft brought back actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy on 17 October at 7:35 a.m. Moscow time (4:35 a.m. GMT).Speaking to reporters after the landing, Peresild noted that she felt sad her space adventure had ended so soon.The film crew arrived at the International Space Station on 5 October to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge". Peresild was chosen among more than 3,000 applicants to be the actress to fly into outer space.
Russian Space Agency Chief Calls Film Crew's Space Flight Successful

09:02 GMT 17.10.2021 (Updated: 09:07 GMT 17.10.2021)
© REUTERS / RUSSIAN SPACE AGENCY ROSCOSMOSThe Soyuz spacecraft with the Arktika-M satellite for monitoring the climate and environment in the Arctic, blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan February 28, 2021.
The Soyuz spacecraft with the Arktika-M satellite for monitoring the climate and environment in the Arctic, blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan February 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© REUTERS / RUSSIAN SPACE AGENCY ROSCOSMOS
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that the space mission of the "The Challenge" film crew was a solid five.

"We are glad that the crew feels okay, good, and is satisfied. Everything is excellent, a solid five", he told Channel One Russia.

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft brought back actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy on 17 October at 7:35 a.m. Moscow time (4:35 a.m. GMT).
Speaking to reporters after the landing, Peresild noted that she felt sad her space adventure had ended so soon.

"We landed great today. Oleg is great. It's not scary to fly with him ... I am actually a little bit sad today because it seemed to us that 12 days was a lot, but when everything was ending, it was hard to say goodbye. After all, it is clear that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity", she told Channel One Russia.

The film crew arrived at the International Space Station on 5 October to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge". Peresild was chosen among more than 3,000 applicants to be the actress to fly into outer space.
