International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/russia-sees-new-high-of-34303-daily-covid-19-cases-1089982515.html
Russia Sees New High of 34,303 Daily COVID-19 Cases
Russia Sees New High of 34,303 Daily COVID-19 Cases
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's coronavirus response centre recorded a record 34,303 COVID-19 cases in the past day, with a further 997 patients dying from the... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
The country is only 7,313 cases away from hitting the 8 million milestone. The total death toll stands at 223,312. Another 18,717 patients were discharged from clinics, taking the recovery count past 7 million.Moscow continues to lead the nation's tally, with 6,740 new daily cases and 70 deaths, followed by St. Petersburg with 3,323 new cases and the Moscow Region with 2,759 new cases.
Russia Sees New High of 34,303 Daily COVID-19 Cases

08:58 GMT 17.10.2021 (Updated: 09:03 GMT 17.10.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's coronavirus response centre recorded a record 34,303 COVID-19 cases in the past day, with a further 997 patients dying from the disease.
The country is only 7,313 cases away from hitting the 8 million milestone. The total death toll stands at 223,312. Another 18,717 patients were discharged from clinics, taking the recovery count past 7 million.
Moscow continues to lead the nation's tally, with 6,740 new daily cases and 70 deaths, followed by St. Petersburg with 3,323 new cases and the Moscow Region with 2,759 new cases.
