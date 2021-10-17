Russia Scrambles Fighter Jet to Intercept US Bomber Over Sea of Japan

The statement by the ministry was issued mere days after another incident in the Sea of Japan, when the US Navy destroyer Chafee (DDG-90) approached Russian territory and attempted to cross the border. However, a large anti-submarine warfare ship, the Admiral Tributs of the Russian Pacific Fleet, managed to chase away the intruder.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian fighter jet was scrambled on Sunday to chase a US B-1B Lancer bomber away after radars picked it up close to the nation's airspace over the Sea of Japan, the Defenсe Ministry said.
"A MiG-31 fighter was scrambled to identify the aerial target and prevent it from violating the Russian state border", the ministry said, adding that the operation strictly followed international guidelines.
The statement by the ministry was issued mere days after another incident in the Sea of Japan, when the US Navy destroyer Chafee (DDG-90) approached Russian territory and attempted to cross the border. However, a large anti-submarine warfare ship, the Admiral Tributs of the Russian Pacific Fleet, managed to chase away the intruder.