https://sputniknews.com/20211017/russia-scrambles-fighter-jet-to-intercept-us-bomber-over-sea-of-japan-1089981112.html

Russia Scrambles Fighter Jet to Intercept US Bomber Over Sea of Japan

Russia Scrambles Fighter Jet to Intercept US Bomber Over Sea of Japan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian fighter jet was scrambled on Sunday to chase a US B-1B Lancer bomber away after radars picked it up close to the nation's airspace... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-17T07:51+0000

2021-10-17T07:51+0000

2021-10-17T08:05+0000

russia

japan

border

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1a/1081277191_0:52:1000:615_1920x0_80_0_0_dcbffebe2102d03264b9a5db03ab5562.jpg

The statement by the ministry was issued mere days after another incident in the Sea of Japan, when the US Navy destroyer Chafee (DDG-90) approached Russian territory and attempted to cross the border. However, a large anti-submarine warfare ship, the Admiral Tributs of the Russian Pacific Fleet, managed to chase away the intruder.

japan

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, japan, border, us