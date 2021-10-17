Registration was successful!
LIVE: Antifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
Rookie Group DKB Prepares Fans for Rollercoaster Ride as First Single Album Looms
Rookie Group DKB Prepares Fans for Rollercoaster Ride as First Single Album Looms
The new boys on the block might only have been around since February 2020 but they have already made waves and now are treating fans to an adrenaline-fuelled...
k-pop
south korea
society
music
The nine-member boy-band announced on 17 October that they are getting set to launch their first single album 'Rollercoaster'.The rookie band, the first to have come out of the Brave Entertainment since Big Star seven years ago, will begin ratcheting up the excitement with photo teasers on 19 October, and will then really let rip on 23 October when they release footage of them in rehearsal, swiftly followed by two music video teasers on 25 and 26 October before releasing the real thing on 28 of October.Despite the nature of rollercoasters and all the fun of the fair with which they are associated, the new stars in the K-Pop firmamment have set their fans' mouths watering with a dark and moody concept trailer.The nine members of DKB - E-Chan, D1, Teo, GK, Heechan, Lune, Junseo, Yuku and Harry-June - debuted in February 2020 and instantly attracted attention with their unique performance skills and musical style.The music video for the title song 'All in', from their first full-length album 'The Dice Is Cast' released last March, exceeded an incredible 10 million views within six days of release, proving that the rookies well deserve to take their place among better-established K-pop groups of this generation.Fans, known as BB, have not wasted any time in getting on Twitter to share their excitement about the imminent release.
Rookie Group DKB Prepares Fans for Rollercoaster Ride as First Single Album Looms

10:14 GMT 17.10.2021 (Updated: 14:12 GMT 23.10.2021)
The new boys on the block might only have been around since February 2020 but they have already made waves and now are treating fans to an adrenaline-fuelled ride.
The nine-member boy-band announced on 17 October that they are getting set to launch their first single album 'Rollercoaster'.
The rookie band, the first to have come out of the Brave Entertainment since Big Star seven years ago, will begin ratcheting up the excitement with photo teasers on 19 October, and will then really let rip on 23 October when they release footage of them in rehearsal, swiftly followed by two music video teasers on 25 and 26 October before releasing the real thing on 28 of October.
Despite the nature of rollercoasters and all the fun of the fair with which they are associated, the new stars in the K-Pop firmamment have set their fans' mouths watering with a dark and moody concept trailer.
The nine members of DKB - E-Chan, D1, Teo, GK, Heechan, Lune, Junseo, Yuku and Harry-June - debuted in February 2020 and instantly attracted attention with their unique performance skills and musical style.
The music video for the title song 'All in', from their first full-length album 'The Dice Is Cast' released last March, exceeded an incredible 10 million views within six days of release, proving that the rookies well deserve to take their place among better-established K-pop groups of this generation.
Fans, known as BB, have not wasted any time in getting on Twitter to share their excitement about the imminent release.
