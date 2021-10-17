Registration was successful!
Reports Reveal Name of Suspect in Sir David Amess' Shocking Assassination
Reports Reveal Name of Suspect in Sir David Amess' Shocking Assassination
The Conservative MP was stabbed to death in a church hall in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, as he was meeting with constituents. 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
British authorities have released the name of the man suspected of killing Sir David Amess, UK media outlets have reported, saying the 25-year old was identified as Ali Harbi Ali.Sky News reported, citing government sources, that the perpetrator was detained by officers from Essex Police at the site of the incident right after the attack. He is reportedly being held at a London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000. The Met Police stated a knife used in the assault was recovered at the sceneAccording to the BBC, Ali was referred to the UK's counter-terrorism programme Prevent, which seeks to deradicalise youth, several years ago, but he was never considered a formal subject of interest to the authorities.At present, the police believe he acted alone.The Tory lawmaker was attacked on Friday during a constituency surgery event. He was treated at the scene but later succumbed to his wounds. Amess' death is the second fatal attack on a serving MP over the past few years, following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in July 2016.
stabbing, murder, uk

Reports Reveal Name of Suspect in Sir David Amess' Shocking Assassination

06:10 GMT 17.10.2021
The Conservative MP was stabbed to death in a church hall in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, as he was meeting with constituents.
British authorities have released the name of the man suspected of killing Sir David Amess, UK media outlets have reported, saying the 25-year old was identified as Ali Harbi Ali.
Sky News reported, citing government sources, that the perpetrator was detained by officers from Essex Police at the site of the incident right after the attack. He is reportedly being held at a London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000. The Met Police stated a knife used in the assault was recovered at the scene
According to the BBC, Ali was referred to the UK's counter-terrorism programme Prevent, which seeks to deradicalise youth, several years ago, but he was never considered a formal subject of interest to the authorities.
At present, the police believe he acted alone.
The Tory lawmaker was attacked on Friday during a constituency surgery event. He was treated at the scene but later succumbed to his wounds. Amess' death is the second fatal attack on a serving MP over the past few years, following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in July 2016.
