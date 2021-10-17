Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/reports-of-shots-fired-in-lancaster-pennsylvania-1089992519.html
Reports of Shots Fired in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Reports of Shots Fired in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Initially, there were no reports of any injuries or the number of potential suspects in the alleged incident. Police are reported to be at the scene, and the... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-17T19:18+0000
2021-10-17T19:27+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Police were called to respond to an alleged gunshot inside a retail center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon, the local media reported.According to reports, multiple ambulances were summoned to the mall at 142 Park City Center at 2:26 pm for gunshot wounds and trample injuries.The police are reportedly searching the cordoned-off mall, while the media and eyewitnesses report several injuries on the scene as the medic units rush inside.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

Reports of Shots Fired in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

19:18 GMT 17.10.2021 (Updated: 19:27 GMT 17.10.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
Initially, there were no reports of any injuries or the number of potential suspects in the alleged incident. Police are reported to be at the scene, and the Park City Mall has reportedly been cordoned off.
Police were called to respond to an alleged gunshot inside a retail center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon, the local media reported.
According to reports, multiple ambulances were summoned to the mall at 142 Park City Center at 2:26 pm for gunshot wounds and trample injuries.
The police are reportedly searching the cordoned-off mall, while the media and eyewitnesses report several injuries on the scene as the medic units rush inside.
100001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:18 GMTReports of Shots Fired in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
18:51 GMT'Just Stop & Do No Harm': Why Biden's $3.5 Trillion Bill Will Hurt US Economy for Generations
18:25 GMTNetizens Sceptical Over Results of Joe Biden’s Physical Test as WH Says POTUS to Be Examined 'Soon'
18:16 GMTFamily of Murdered MP Sir David Amess Thank Well-Wishers for Tributes
17:57 GMTEx-US Air Force Captain Says UFOs Are Alien and Want to Send Message to Humans About Nuclear Weapons
17:56 GMTRussia’s Team Spirit Wins The International Dota 2 Championship for First Time
17:28 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Says Iran Brings Violence, Instability to 'Every Place It Goes'
17:03 GMTUK Home Secretary Hints at Banning Online Anonymity in Wake of MP’s Murder
16:42 GMTUS-India Begin Military Drills in Alaska, With Fun Games, Kabaddi & Snowball Fight Hogging Limelight
16:33 GMTThe Holmfield Hum: Mysterious Sound Continues Tormenting Residents One Year Later
16:31 GMTNewcastle-Tottenham Football Match Suspended Over Medical Emergency
15:47 GMTEarth Surrounded by Huge Magnetic Tunnel, New Study Claims
15:43 GMTRussian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie on ISS
15:40 GMTDavid Amess Murderer: What We Know So Far About Somali Suspect
15:24 GMTNotorious Strikes Again: Conor McGregor Breaks Italian DJ's Nose in Sudden Fight, Reports Say
15:07 GMTEx-President Bill Clinton Leaves California Hospital After Being Admitted With Blood Infection
14:49 GMTShopping Center Evacuated in London's Stratford District Over Fire
14:37 GMTRussia Secures Third Place in Bitcoin Global Mining Rates Following Crypto Ban in China
14:33 GMTStop Poking the Dragon! China's Hypersonic Missiles Can Reach US & UK in Blink of Eye, Netizens Say
14:29 GMTIsraeli Army Says Not Hiding Behind Civilian Aircraft While Operating in Skies Over Syria