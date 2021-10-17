https://sputniknews.com/20211017/reports-of-shots-fired-in-lancaster-pennsylvania-1089992519.html

Reports of Shots Fired in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Initially, there were no reports of any injuries or the number of potential suspects in the alleged incident. Police are reported to be at the scene, and the... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

Police were called to respond to an alleged gunshot inside a retail center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon, the local media reported.According to reports, multiple ambulances were summoned to the mall at 142 Park City Center at 2:26 pm for gunshot wounds and trample injuries.The police are reportedly searching the cordoned-off mall, while the media and eyewitnesses report several injuries on the scene as the medic units rush inside.

