https://sputniknews.com/20211017/pope-francis-calls-for-ending-violence-after-deadly-attacks-in-norway-afghanistan-and-uk-1089986370.html

Pope Francis Calls for Ending Violence After Deadly Attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and UK

Pope Francis Calls for Ending Violence After Deadly Attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and UK

VATICAN CITY (Sputnik) - Pope Francis called for "abandoning the path of violence" during his traditional Sunday address to believers from the window of the... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-17T13:36+0000

2021-10-17T13:36+0000

2021-10-17T13:36+0000

world

violence

pope francis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083307743_0:0:2552:1437_1920x0_80_0_0_15642afdb3752c1733fc1c8236ec5f94.jpg

On Wednesday evening, a man shot arrows at people in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, killing five and wounding several more. The shooter was soon arrested by the police and was identified as a 37-year-old Dane living locally, who had previously converted to Islam. The Norwegian police later said that the perpetrator, Espen Andersen Braathen, was suffering from a mental illness that apparently drove him to attack people. He admitted to his crimes and is willing to cooperate with the investigation.Another attack took place in Afghanistan on Friday when a bombing hit a Shia mosque in the city of Kandahar. Three suicide bombers set off the blast, while the fourth attacker opened fire at the mosque building. The explosion has killed 63 people and injured 83 others, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik. The Daesh* terror group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.On the same day, UK Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in an attack that is being treated as a terrorist incident by police. The 69-year-old died while at his constituency surgery in the Belfairs Methodist Church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex. Following the attack, the Essex Police said a 25-year-old UK citizen was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, violence, pope francis