Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/pope-francis-calls-for-ending-violence-after-deadly-attacks-in-norway-afghanistan-and-uk-1089986370.html
Pope Francis Calls for Ending Violence After Deadly Attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and UK
Pope Francis Calls for Ending Violence After Deadly Attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and UK
VATICAN CITY (Sputnik) - Pope Francis called for "abandoning the path of violence" during his traditional Sunday address to believers from the window of the... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-17T13:36+0000
2021-10-17T13:36+0000
world
violence
pope francis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083307743_0:0:2552:1437_1920x0_80_0_0_15642afdb3752c1733fc1c8236ec5f94.jpg
On Wednesday evening, a man shot arrows at people in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, killing five and wounding several more. The shooter was soon arrested by the police and was identified as a 37-year-old Dane living locally, who had previously converted to Islam. The Norwegian police later said that the perpetrator, Espen Andersen Braathen, was suffering from a mental illness that apparently drove him to attack people. He admitted to his crimes and is willing to cooperate with the investigation.Another attack took place in Afghanistan on Friday when a bombing hit a Shia mosque in the city of Kandahar. Three suicide bombers set off the blast, while the fourth attacker opened fire at the mosque building. The explosion has killed 63 people and injured 83 others, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik. The Daesh* terror group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.On the same day, UK Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in an attack that is being treated as a terrorist incident by police. The 69-year-old died while at his constituency surgery in the Belfairs Methodist Church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex. Following the attack, the Essex Police said a 25-year-old UK citizen was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083307743_142:0:2410:1701_1920x0_80_0_0_b326f95bd66cc95f2f8e63f0c1ba19c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, violence, pope francis

Pope Francis Calls for Ending Violence After Deadly Attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and UK

13:36 GMT 17.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANDREAS SOLAROPope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St.Peter's Square at the Vatican on July 4, 2021.
Pope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St.Peter's Square at the Vatican on July 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANDREAS SOLARO
Subscribe
VATICAN CITY (Sputnik) - Pope Francis called for "abandoning the path of violence" during his traditional Sunday address to believers from the window of the Apostolic Palace in Vatican in the wake of deadly attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom this week.

"Last week, various attacks took place in Norway, Afghanistan, England, that caused numerous deaths and wounded many. I express my nearness to the families of the victims. I beg you to please abandon the path of violence that is always a losing cause and is a defeat for everyone. Let us recall that violence begets violence", the pontiff said, as quoted by the Holy See.

On Wednesday evening, a man shot arrows at people in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, killing five and wounding several more. The shooter was soon arrested by the police and was identified as a 37-year-old Dane living locally, who had previously converted to Islam. The Norwegian police later said that the perpetrator, Espen Andersen Braathen, was suffering from a mental illness that apparently drove him to attack people. He admitted to his crimes and is willing to cooperate with the investigation.
Another attack took place in Afghanistan on Friday when a bombing hit a Shia mosque in the city of Kandahar. Three suicide bombers set off the blast, while the fourth attacker opened fire at the mosque building. The explosion has killed 63 people and injured 83 others, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik. The Daesh* terror group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.
© REUTERS / REMO CASILLIDemonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against the government's introduction of the "Green Pass" near Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 9, 2021.
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against the government's introduction of the Green Pass near Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against the government's introduction of the "Green Pass" near Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 9, 2021.
© REUTERS / REMO CASILLI
On the same day, UK Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in an attack that is being treated as a terrorist incident by police. The 69-year-old died while at his constituency surgery in the Belfairs Methodist Church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex. Following the attack, the Essex Police said a 25-year-old UK citizen was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:36 GMTPope Francis Calls for Ending Violence After Deadly Attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and UK
13:23 GMT'Mo Has Morphed Into Messi': Salah's Stunning Goal Against Watford Leaves Fans Spellbound
12:49 GMTAssailants Attack Female Government Officer in India's Capital Delhi, Social Media Condemns Act
12:48 GMTKazakhstan Prime Minister Loses Facebook Access to Hackers
12:45 GMTErdogan Says US Offered to Sell F-16s to Turkey in Return for Investment in F-35 Programme
12:38 GMT'We're Watching You': Israel's Alleged Killing of Ex-Syrian MP Might Be Message to Tehran, Damascus
12:18 GMTChristian Missionaries From US and Canada Kidnapped in Haiti, Reports Say
11:46 GMTCamilla Accused of 'Mafia Thug Move' Towards Princess Diana
11:31 GMTHard to Say Goodbye: Russian Actress Shares Excitement After Shooting First Feature Film in Space
11:14 GMTDNC Burns Money to Troll Trump as GOP Virginia Governor Hopeful Seemingly Evades His Support
10:25 GMTHezbollah MP Equates Clashes in Beirut to a Massacre, Urges Instigators Face Justice
10:08 GMTOnly German Permit Needed to Turn On Nord Stream 2 Gas Flow, Russian Envoy Says
10:00 GMTIranian Navy Vessel Rebuffs Pirate Attack on Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
09:07 GMTMuslim Woman Riding a Two-Wheeler Forced to Take Off Hijab in India's Madhya Pradesh - Video
09:02 GMTRussian Space Agency Chief Calls Film Crew's Space Flight Successful
08:58 GMTRussia Sees New High of 34,303 Daily COVID-19 Cases
08:55 GMTRolling Stones' Mick Jagger Hits Back at Beatles' Star Paul McCartney Following a Cheeky Remark
08:37 GMTBiden Lags Behind His Predecessors in Number of In-Office Interviews, Reports Say
08:34 GMTTwitter Goes Crazy as India's Sunil Chhetri Equals Lionel Messi's International Goalscoring Record
08:30 GMTTwo Moderate Democrats Opposing Biden's $3.5 Trln Bill Rake in Record Sums in Third Quarter