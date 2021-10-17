https://sputniknews.com/20211017/oldest-known-depiction-of-a-ghost-discovered-on-babylonian-tablet-1089985924.html

Oldest Known Depiction of a Ghost Discovered on Babylonian Tablet

The oldest known depiction of a ghost has been discovered on a Babylonian tablet in the British Museum, local media has reported. The artefact shows the spirit portrayed as a bearded man with his hands tied with a rope and dragged into the afterlife by a woman.Hollywood movies have taught us that ghosts are otherworldly hair-raising creatures, who terrorise whoever they meet, but according to Dr Irving Finkel, curator of the Middle Eastern Department at the British Museum, the one depicted on the tablet seems quite nice – he became a ghost in an attempt to find a female companion.According to the researcher, the tablet might have been part of a library in the house of an exorcist and the text inscribed was a guide on how to get rid of ghosts, although Dr Finkel admits that the method was quite funny."That somebody thinks they can get rid of a ghost by giving them a bedfellow is quite comic", he said.As mentioned earlier, the ancient tablet has been in the possession of the British Museum for a long time, but only recently were researchers able to discover the painting. Dr Finkel suggested that it could enter the Guinness Book of Records.

