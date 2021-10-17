Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/oldest-known-depiction-of-a-ghost-discovered-on-babylonian-tablet-1089985924.html
Oldest Known Depiction of a Ghost Discovered on Babylonian Tablet
Oldest Known Depiction of a Ghost Discovered on Babylonian Tablet
The tablet in question has been at the British Museum for a long time, but only recently have researchers discovered that it contains a drawing as well as a... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-17T13:43+0000
2021-10-17T13:43+0000
tech
ghosts
british museum
archaeology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106780/56/1067805677_22:0:1414:783_1920x0_80_0_0_b12d5411a840994de2392a49a43824f1.jpg
The oldest known depiction of a ghost has been discovered on a Babylonian tablet in the British Museum, local media has reported. The artefact shows the spirit portrayed as a bearded man with his hands tied with a rope and dragged into the afterlife by a woman.Hollywood movies have taught us that ghosts are otherworldly hair-raising creatures, who terrorise whoever they meet, but according to Dr Irving Finkel, curator of the Middle Eastern Department at the British Museum, the one depicted on the tablet seems quite nice – he became a ghost in an attempt to find a female companion.According to the researcher, the tablet might have been part of a library in the house of an exorcist and the text inscribed was a guide on how to get rid of ghosts, although Dr Finkel admits that the method was quite funny."That somebody thinks they can get rid of a ghost by giving them a bedfellow is quite comic", he said.As mentioned earlier, the ancient tablet has been in the possession of the British Museum for a long time, but only recently were researchers able to discover the painting. Dr Finkel suggested that it could enter the Guinness Book of Records.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106780/56/1067805677_196:0:1240:783_1920x0_80_0_0_cda380f5d84dd3fbf5374f28b9491516.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, ghosts, british museum, archaeology

Oldest Known Depiction of a Ghost Discovered on Babylonian Tablet

13:43 GMT 17.10.2021
© Photo : YouTube/SputnikHaunted Ground: Welcome to the Czech 'Ghost Church'
Haunted Ground: Welcome to the Czech 'Ghost Church' - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© Photo : YouTube/Sputnik
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The tablet in question has been at the British Museum for a long time, but only recently have researchers discovered that it contains a drawing as well as a text. According to Irving Finkel, the world's leading expert in cuneiform, a system of writing used in the ancient Middle East, the text is part of a guide on how to get rid of ghosts.
The oldest known depiction of a ghost has been discovered on a Babylonian tablet in the British Museum, local media has reported. The artefact shows the spirit portrayed as a bearded man with his hands tied with a rope and dragged into the afterlife by a woman.

Hollywood movies have taught us that ghosts are otherworldly hair-raising creatures, who terrorise whoever they meet, but according to Dr Irving Finkel, curator of the Middle Eastern Department at the British Museum, the one depicted on the tablet seems quite nice – he became a ghost in an attempt to find a female companion.

"It's obviously a male ghost and he's miserable. You can imagine a tall, thin, bearded ghost hanging about the house did get on people's nerves. The final analysis was that what this ghost needed was a lover", he said.

According to the researcher, the tablet might have been part of a library in the house of an exorcist and the text inscribed was a guide on how to get rid of ghosts, although Dr Finkel admits that the method was quite funny.
"That somebody thinks they can get rid of a ghost by giving them a bedfellow is quite comic", he said.

As mentioned earlier, the ancient tablet has been in the possession of the British Museum for a long time, but only recently were researchers able to discover the painting. Dr Finkel suggested that it could enter the Guinness Book of Records.

"You'd probably never give it a second thought because the area where the drawings are looks like it's got no writing. But when you examine it and hold it under a lamp, those figures leap out at you across time in the most startling way. It is a Guinness Book of Records object because how could anybody have a drawing of a ghost which was older?", he said.

004000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:49 GMTShopping Center Evacuated in London's Stratford District Over Fire
14:37 GMTRussia Secures Third Place in Bitcoin Global Mining Rates Following Crypto Ban in China
14:33 GMTStop Poking the Dragon! China's Hypersonic Missiles Can Reach US & UK in Blink of Eye, Netizens Say
14:29 GMTIsraeli Army Says Not Hiding Behind Civilian Aircraft While Operating in Skies Over Syria
14:12 GMTObama to the Rescue? Biden 'Leans More on His Former Boss' Ahead of US Midterm Elections in 2022
13:45 GMTFight for Minds: NATO Mulls Adopting 'Cognitive Warfare' Tactic That Doesn't Need Weapons to Attack
13:43 GMTOldest Known Depiction of a Ghost Discovered on Babylonian Tablet
13:36 GMTPope Francis Calls for Ending Violence After Deadly Attacks in Norway, Afghanistan, and UK
13:23 GMT'Mo Has Morphed Into Messi': Salah's Stunning Goal Against Watford Leaves Fans Spellbound
12:49 GMTAssailants Attack Female Government Officer in India's Capital Delhi, Social Media Condemns Act
12:48 GMTKazakhstan Prime Minister Loses Facebook Access to Hackers
12:45 GMTErdogan Says US Offered to Sell F-16s to Turkey in Return for Investment in F-35 Programme
12:38 GMT'We're Watching You': Israel's Alleged Killing of Ex-Syrian MP Might Be Message to Tehran, Damascus
12:18 GMTChristian Missionaries From US and Canada Kidnapped in Haiti, Reports Say
11:46 GMTCamilla Accused of 'Mafia Thug Move' Towards Princess Diana
11:31 GMTHard to Say Goodbye: Russian Actress Shares Excitement After Shooting First Feature Film in Space
11:14 GMTDNC Burns Money to Troll Trump as GOP Virginia Governor Hopeful Seemingly Evades His Support
10:25 GMTHezbollah MP Equates Clashes in Beirut to a Massacre, Urges Instigators Face Justice
10:08 GMTOnly German Permit Needed to Turn On Nord Stream 2 Gas Flow, Russian Envoy Says
10:00 GMTIranian Navy Vessel Rebuffs Pirate Attack on Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden